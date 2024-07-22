Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot

While having a conversation with YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal shared being almost beaten up by 500 goons. He said, "One incident happened when we went to capture visuals of illegal sand mining. I was baffled because that was the first time I realised that this happens so openly that you wouldn’t feel that this is actual smuggling going on; you would feel that it is a properly run business because there weren’t just two trucks standing there, there were 500 trucks."