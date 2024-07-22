Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot

Vicky Kaushal recalled a terrifying incident that he encountered with the sand mafia while shooting for Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal on almost getting beaten by goons Photo: Instagram
Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, 'Bad Newz'. Recently, on a show, Vicky recalled a terrifying incident that he encountered with the sand mafia while shooting for Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. For the unversed, Vicky worked as the assistant director in the gangster drama.

While having a conversation with YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal shared being almost beaten up by 500 goons. He said, "One incident happened when we went to capture visuals of illegal sand mining. I was baffled because that was the first time I realised that this happens so openly that you wouldn’t feel that this is actual smuggling going on; you would feel that it is a properly run business because there weren’t just two trucks standing there, there were 500 trucks."

He further said they were shooting them secretly and some people came and 500 people were surrounding them. Vicky said that the camera attendant was an old man. ''That guy called the unit saying that the camera wouldn’t come on time because we were caught up in a situation here,'' he added.

Vicky continued, "Hearing him talk over the phone, the person there thought that he was calling somebody influential. That man slapped the cameraman, snatched the camera from him, and threatened us that they would break the camera. Both of us were about to get beaten up. We somehow escaped and saved our lives."

'Gangs of Wasseypur' franchise featured Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Zeishan Qadri, and Tigmnashu Dhulia among others in pivotal roles.

Coming back to 'Bad Newz', the movie has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. It has earned nearly Rs 30 crore at the box office in three days. It also starred Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in key roles.

