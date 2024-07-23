Harleen Sethi Breaks Her Silence On Being Labelled As Vicky Kaushal's Ex-Girlfriend

In a conversation with Filmygyaan, Harleen Sethi talked about her past relationship with Vicky Kaushal. She was asked whether she is happy with how her life and career have panned out. Answering the question, the actor said, “I think you are a product of all the experiences you’ve had in your life. So, it is very important to be grateful to everything, and everybody who has come into your life and given you some experiences and some lessons. So, I am grateful for it all. But there is no point holding on to something. Everybody has their own journey, and that ship has sailed. So let it sail, let it sail beautiful, and you surf. You have your own journey.”