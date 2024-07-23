Harleen Sethi Breaks Her Silence On Being Labelled As Vicky Kaushal's Ex-Girlfriend

Harleen Sethi is currently basking in the success of Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Bad Cop.’ The actor is receiving love and recognition for her role in the series. In a recent interview, she opened up about her past relationship with actor Vicky Kaushal and has reacted to being labelled as the actor’s ex in the media.
In a conversation with Filmygyaan, Harleen Sethi talked about her past relationship with Vicky Kaushal. She was asked whether she is happy with how her life and career have panned out. Answering the question, the actor said, “I think you are a product of all the experiences you’ve had in your life. So, it is very important to be grateful to everything, and everybody who has come into your life and given you some experiences and some lessons. So, I am grateful for it all. But there is no point holding on to something. Everybody has their own journey, and that ship has sailed. So let it sail, let it sail beautiful, and you surf. You have your own journey.”
Sethi had dated Kaushal for a brief period before they parted ways in 2019. After the split, she was constantly labelled as Kaushal’s ex in all media reports. Reacting to this, the actor said, “My Instagram bio has two words, ‘I Am’...aage kuch nahin hai... (It doesn't have anything beyond that). I have a problem in general with identifying myself with anything.” She added that she would not like to be labelled as an actor either as she has multiple roles from a mother to a daughter to play in life.
Sethi has been a part of notable projects such as ‘Broken But Beautiful’ and ‘Kohrra.’ On the work front, Kaushal is recently seen in ‘Bad Newz’ where he stars opposite Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.