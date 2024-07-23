Art & Entertainment

Harleen Sethi Breaks Her Silence On Being Labelled As Vicky Kaushal's Ex-Girlfriend

Harleen Sethi has reacted to being labelled as 'Vicky Kaushal's ex.' She was recently seen in 'Bad Cop.'

Harleen Sethi
Harleen Sethi, Vicky Kaushal Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Harleen Sethi is currently basking in the success of Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Bad Cop.’ The actor is receiving love and recognition for her role in the series. In a recent interview, she opened up about her past relationship with actor Vicky Kaushal and has reacted to being labelled as the actor’s ex in the media.

In a conversation with Filmygyaan, Harleen Sethi talked about her past relationship with Vicky Kaushal. She was asked whether she is happy with how her life and career have panned out. Answering the question, the actor said, “I think you are a product of all the experiences you’ve had in your life. So, it is very important to be grateful to everything, and everybody who has come into your life and given you some experiences and some lessons. So, I am grateful for it all. But there is no point holding on to something. Everybody has their own journey, and that ship has sailed. So let it sail, let it sail beautiful, and you surf. You have your own journey.”

Sethi had dated Kaushal for a brief period before they parted ways in 2019. After the split, she was constantly labelled as Kaushal’s ex in all media reports. Reacting to this, the actor said, “My Instagram bio has two words, ‘I Am’...aage kuch nahin hai... (It doesn't have anything beyond that). I have a problem in general with identifying myself with anything.” She added that she would not like to be labelled as an actor either as she has multiple roles from a mother to a daughter to play in life.

Sethi has been a part of notable projects such as ‘Broken But Beautiful’ and ‘Kohrra.’ On the work front, Kaushal is recently seen in ‘Bad Newz’ where he stars opposite Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2024:Aliya Riaz Claims First Wicket With A Catch: Can PAK Disrupt The Opponent's Momentum?
  2. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  3. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  5. Younis Khan Believes Late Head Coach Bob Woolmer Would Have Changed Pakistan Cricket For Good
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  2. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  3. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  4. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  5. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  2. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Naval Ship Tilts After Blaze; Can Be Made Upright Again, Says Navy Vice Chief
  3. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip
  4. Budget 2024: Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper, Plastic Goods Costlier | Full List
  5. Bihar Assembly Adjourned Twice Amid Oppn Protest Over Denial Of Special Status
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  2. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country
  3. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  4. Harleen Sethi Breaks Her Silence On Being Labelled As Vicky Kaushal's Ex-Girlfriend
  5. Here's The Real Reason Behind Why Kiran Rao Calls 'Laapataa Ladies' A 'Failure' At The Box Office
US News
  1. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  2. Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdrew Name
  4. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  5. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
World News
  1. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  2. 'Children Hugging Corpses': 145 Dead In Mudslides Triggered By Heavy Rains In Ethiopia
  3. Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained
  4. Hamas, Fatah Groups Sign Beijing Declaration On Unity
  5. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdrew Name
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip