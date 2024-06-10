Harleen Sethi's ‘Bad Cop’ Character 'Controls Power Dynamics In Male-Dominated Police Force'

Devika embodies strength, wit, and resilience. Her husband, Karan, played by Gulshan Devaiah in a double role, is junior to her, adding another layer to their relationship. Reflecting on her role, Harleen told IANS: "This role is completely different from anything I have done before. It's refreshing to see a woman call the shots in a male-dominated cop world. Devika is a 'bad cop' who doesn't shy away from expressing her authority because she is proud of her professional achievements. She holds her own in the male-dominated police workforce and has an unwavering vision for what she wants. She controls the power dynamics, she is brave, resilient, and fights for her rights in her personal life."