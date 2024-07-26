Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood News Live Update: Gauahar Khan's first trip without baby
Bollywood News Live Update: Gauahar Khan was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. The actress was wearing a blue co-ord set.
Entertainment News Live Update: Top OTT releases this week: What to watch
Entertainment News Live Update: OTT releases this week
Bollywood News Live Update: 'Bloody Ishq' now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Bollywood News Live Update: 'Bloody Ishq' is a horror thriller film directed by Vikram Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. The film stars Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri.
South Cinema News Live Update: 'Raayan' now in theaters
South Cinema News Live Update: 'Raayan' is an action thriller movie written and directed by Dhanush. Featuring by S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan.
Bollywood News Live Update: Janhvi Kapoor on social media praise: 'People assume it's my PR, but itna budget nhi hai'
Bollywood News Live Update: In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor joked about rumors of paying for social media praise, saying she doesn’t have the budget for it. While promoting her film Ulajh, she noted that it’s up to the audience to judge her acting growth.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Gulshan Devaiah supports Anurag Kashyap on the question 'producers on high Entourage costs'
Bollywood News Live Updates: Actor Gulshan Devaiah has supported filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's remarks on the high costs of star entourages. In an interview with News18, Devaiah noted that while producers previously paid these expenses willingly, they are now struggling to manage and recover such budgets.
Bollywood News Live Updates: 'Bad Newz' box office collection day 7
Bollywood News Live Updates: The film has earned nearly ₹43 crore so far in India, directed by Anand Tiwari.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Uorfi Javed exposes ‘Disgusting’ DM from influencer Sufi Motiwala
Bollywood News Live Updates: Uorfi Javed recently exposed a "disgusting" DM from fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala after posting a video of her new outfit on Instagram. Her friend Orry Awatramani praised the look, but Motiwala's negative reaction surfaced online. Motiwala is now begging Javed to let him clarify, fearing his reputation will be ruined.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she is not ready for marriage with Shikhar Pahariya
Bollywood News Live Updates: Janhvi Kapoor has clarified her marriage plans with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, stating that they are not ready to tie the knot. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she expressed happiness with her current stage of life and mentioned that neither she nor Pahariya have time for "multiplication" right now.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Deepika Padukone prioritizes family over career: Declines ‘The White Lotus 3’
Bollywood News Live Updates: Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone was reportedly offered a role in the third season of “The White Lotus,” an HBO series. The sources close to Padukone have revealed that she chose to decline the offer to focus on her personal life, particularly her pregnancy.