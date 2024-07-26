Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jul 2024, 12:16:55 pm IST Bollywood News Live Update: Gauahar Khan's first trip without baby Bollywood News Live Update: Gauahar Khan was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. The actress was wearing a blue co-ord set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

26 Jul 2024, 12:03:52 pm IST Entertainment News Live Update: Top OTT releases this week: What to watch Entertainment News Live Update: OTT releases this week Mr & Mrs Mahi Bloody Ishq Bhaiyya Ji Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Which Brings Me to You

26 Jul 2024, 11:58:13 am IST Bollywood News Live Update: 'Bloody Ishq' now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Bollywood News Live Update: 'Bloody Ishq' is a horror thriller film directed by Vikram Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. The film stars Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

26 Jul 2024, 11:51:57 am IST South Cinema News Live Update: 'Raayan' now in theaters South Cinema News Live Update: 'Raayan' is an action thriller movie written and directed by Dhanush. Featuring by S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

26 Jul 2024, 11:41:39 am IST Bollywood News Live Update: Janhvi Kapoor on social media praise: 'People assume it's my PR, but itna budget nhi hai' Bollywood News Live Update: In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor joked about rumors of paying for social media praise, saying she doesn’t have the budget for it. While promoting her film Ulajh, she noted that it’s up to the audience to judge her acting growth.

26 Jul 2024, 11:31:14 am IST Bollywood News Live Updates: Gulshan Devaiah supports Anurag Kashyap on the question 'producers on high Entourage costs' Bollywood News Live Updates: Actor Gulshan Devaiah has supported filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's remarks on the high costs of star entourages. In an interview with News18, Devaiah noted that while producers previously paid these expenses willingly, they are now struggling to manage and recover such budgets. Gulshan Devaiah supports Anurag Kashyap

26 Jul 2024, 11:19:10 am IST Bollywood News Live Updates: 'Bad Newz' box office collection day 7 Bollywood News Live Updates: The film has earned nearly ₹43 crore so far in India, directed by Anand Tiwari.

26 Jul 2024, 11:19:10 am IST Bollywood News Live Updates: Uorfi Javed exposes ‘Disgusting’ DM from influencer Sufi Motiwala Bollywood News Live Updates: Uorfi Javed recently exposed a "disgusting" DM from fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala after posting a video of her new outfit on Instagram. Her friend Orry Awatramani praised the look, but Motiwala's negative reaction surfaced online. Motiwala is now begging Javed to let him clarify, fearing his reputation will be ruined.

26 Jul 2024, 11:19:10 am IST Bollywood News Live Updates: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she is not ready for marriage with Shikhar Pahariya Bollywood News Live Updates: Janhvi Kapoor has clarified her marriage plans with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, stating that they are not ready to tie the knot. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she expressed happiness with her current stage of life and mentioned that neither she nor Pahariya have time for "multiplication" right now. Read The Full Story