Janhvi Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor is slowly opening up about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya to the media. The actor is frequently spotted with her beau on vacations and at media events. Recently, they were also seen at the lavish Ambani-Merchant wedding. In a recent interview, Kapoor opened up about her love life and revealed her marriage plans.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her marriage plans. She revealed that she is happy at the stage of life that she is in right now and neither she nor Shikhar Pahariya have any plans of tying the knot. She said, “I am very happy in my life right now. Neither I nor him has any time for multiplication right now.”
In the same conversation, she was asked if the audience should name her and Pahariya’s ship as ‘Jassie.’ She said that she does not like the sound of it and would rather name it ‘Janhvar.’ Kapoor was recently spotted wearing a necklace with an ‘S’ pendant on it. She has made multiple appearances with him and has spoken fondly about her relationship.
Earlier, she had revealed that she had experienced heartbreak only once in her life. She admitted that her heart was, later, fixed by the same person who broke it. She told Hautterfly, “I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life, but the same person came back and put my heart together. So, it was all good.”
On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ where she shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in ‘Ulajh’ where she will play the role of a young diplomat posted in the Indian embassy in London. The movie is set to release on August 2.