Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her marriage plans. She is currently dating Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Janhvi Kapoor is slowly opening up about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya to the media. The actor is frequently spotted with her beau on vacations and at media events. Recently, they were also seen at the lavish Ambani-Merchant wedding. In a recent interview, Kapoor opened up about her love life and revealed her marriage plans.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her marriage plans. She revealed that she is happy at the stage of life that she is in right now and neither she nor Shikhar Pahariya have any plans of tying the knot. She said, “I am very happy in my life right now. Neither I nor him has any time for multiplication right now.”

In the same conversation, she was asked if the audience should name her and Pahariya’s ship as ‘Jassie.’ She said that she does not like the sound of it and would rather name it ‘Janhvar.’ Kapoor was recently spotted wearing a necklace with an ‘S’ pendant on it. She has made multiple appearances with him and has spoken fondly about her relationship.

Earlier, she had revealed that she had experienced heartbreak only once in her life. She admitted that her heart was, later, fixed by the same person who broke it. She told Hautterfly, “I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life, but the same person came back and put my heart together. So, it was all good.”

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ where she shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in ‘Ulajh’ where she will play the role of a young diplomat posted in the Indian embassy in London. The movie is set to release on August 2.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
  5. Samit Dravid: Former India Head Coach's Son Bags Mysuru Warriors Deal In Karnataka's Domestic T20 Tournament
Football News
  1. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  2. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  3. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
  4. English Premier League: Slot Keen To Work With Current Liverpool Squad Amid Transfer Concerns
  5. Bundesliga: Sesko Opts For Leipzig Stay Over Arsenal, Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Distances Itself From MP Channi's 'Undeclared Emergency' Comment; BJP Demands Expulsion
  2. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bravehearts; Tunnel Project To Be Inaugurated Today
  3. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  4. Jaishankar-Wang Meeting: Talks On 'Full Respect' For LAC, Disengagement At India-China Border | Details
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  3. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  2. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
  3. 'Disgusting': White House Describes Sexist, Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris '
  4. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  5. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw