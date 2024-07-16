The trailer of ‘Ulajh’ shows Kapoor giving her best in this role. The role has the potential to prove to be a breakthrough moment for the actor. It is refreshing to see her in a new genre. She has actively improved her dialogue delivery when you compare it to her previous works. The movie can prove to be a hit because you have Devaiah, Matthew, and Hussain in the supporting cast. These actors are always known to deliver impactful performances. Additionally, the storyline sounds promising, and it will be interesting to see how the makers have treated it on screen.