When the teaser of ‘Ulajh’ was unveiled in April this year, Janhvi Kapoor fans were stunned to see her play the role of a diplomat in this high-stakes drama. The movie generated significant buzz as the trailer caught everyone’s eye. After much anticipation, the makers have unveiled the trailer of ‘Ulajh.’ The trailer has gone viral, and it is becoming the talk of the town.
The 2:33 minute-long trailer of ‘Ulajh’ opens with a shot of Janhvi Kapoor standing in an empty hallway. She is introduced as Suhana Bhatia who is India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner. She comes from a family of patriots and people in the IFS are heard saying that she got the position because of nepotism. As she struggles to prove her worth in a male-dominated field, she gets embroiled in a personal conspiracy. The conspiracy puts her life and her reputation at risk. She leaves no stone unturned in making sure she gets out of the mess.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Ulajh’ here.
Reacting to the trailer of ‘Ulajh’, one fan said, “Janhvi is not simply acting, she is just living in that character. Pure goosebumps overloaded.” A second fan commented, “The way Janhvi is touching all genre films is just crazy early in her career this ulajh trailer is one hell of a ride mind-blowing.” A third fan mentioned, “First time I could see a little bit glimpse of Sridevi's talent in Jahnvi... Keep it up... Sridevi must have been the happiest wherever she is.”
The trailer of ‘Ulajh’ shows Kapoor giving her best in this role. The role has the potential to prove to be a breakthrough moment for the actor. It is refreshing to see her in a new genre. She has actively improved her dialogue delivery when you compare it to her previous works. The movie can prove to be a hit because you have Devaiah, Matthew, and Hussain in the supporting cast. These actors are always known to deliver impactful performances. Additionally, the storyline sounds promising, and it will be interesting to see how the makers have treated it on screen.
Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Jitendra Joshi, ‘Ulajh’ has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The movie has been produced by Vineet Jain. It is set to release in cinemas on August 2.