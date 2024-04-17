Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of much-anticipated releases that have been lined up for this year. After she made waves with the announcement of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, the actor is now making news for the teaser release of her next upcoming flick – ‘Ulajh.’ The teaser of ‘Ulajh’ was released by the makers today and it has already become the talk of the town.
The 0:56 minute-long teaser of ‘Ulajh’ opens with a shot of Janhvi Kapoor going for a jog in London. As the teaser progresses, the audience sees that Kapoor is an IFS officer and is sent on a mission abroad. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the web of lies and deceit that Kapoor has found herself in as she tries to untangle a political conspiracy. Kapoor plays the role of Suhana.
Take a look at the teaser of ‘Ulajh’ here.
The teaser has fetched over 6K views on YouTube. Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “Wow Janhvi Kapoor looks fabulous. Unexpected.” A second fan commented, “Jhanvi is here to stay! Making her mom proud.” A third fan wrote, “Definitely, Janhvi is the best among other new nepokids... She's insane...Her script selection...Just wow.” The teaser looks promising not because of Janhvi Kapoor but only because of the plot and the cinematography. The plot looks interesting because it revolves around a single woman who tries to find her footing in this male-dominated world. However, when it comes to Kapoor, her dialogue delivery pans out exactly in the same way as she has done in her previous movies. There is nothing that will help you realize that she is playing Suhana in this flick and not any other character from her previous films.
Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, ‘Ulajh’ will also feature Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. The movie has been produced by Junglee Pictures. It has been written by Parveez Shaikh and Saria. The dialogues have been penned by Atika Chauhan. It will release in theatres on July 5.