The teaser has fetched over 6K views on YouTube. Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “Wow Janhvi Kapoor looks fabulous. Unexpected.” A second fan commented, “Jhanvi is here to stay! Making her mom proud.” A third fan wrote, “Definitely, Janhvi is the best among other new nepokids... She's insane...Her script selection...Just wow.” The teaser looks promising not because of Janhvi Kapoor but only because of the plot and the cinematography. The plot looks interesting because it revolves around a single woman who tries to find her footing in this male-dominated world. However, when it comes to Kapoor, her dialogue delivery pans out exactly in the same way as she has done in her previous movies. There is nothing that will help you realize that she is playing Suhana in this flick and not any other character from her previous films.