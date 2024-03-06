Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way since her debut in 2018. Janhvi made her Hindi film debut with 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter. She got rave reviews for her stellar act. Since then, the diva has appeared in several movies and given terrific performances. She is all set to make her South film debut with Jr NTR in 'Devara'. Also, on her 27th birthday today, she was welcomed on board for Ram Charan starrer 'RC 16'. Besides her South films, Janhvi also has an interesting line-up of Hindi movies.
Have a look at five upcoming films of Janhvi Kapoor.
'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'
Janhvi Kapoor will star opposite Rajkummar Rao in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. She plays the role of a cricketer, for which she underwent a rigorous two-year training regimen. She perfectly got into the skin of the character to make it look real and the audience connect with the sports drama. For the first time, Janhvi is playing an athlete in a film.
'Ulajh'
'Ulajh' is yet another offering by Janhvi Kapoor where she will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew among others. She has already completed filming for the film. Janhvi plays an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer in the upcoming patriotic thriller. 'Ulajh' follows the journey of a young IFS officer (played by Janhvi Kapoor) who belongs to a prominent family of patriots. She gets embroiled in a personal conspiracy while being in the post which is far away from her home.
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'
Janhvi Kapoor is reuniting with Varun Dhawan after 'Bawaal' in Karan Johar's production, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. It is scheduled to release next year.
'Devara'
Janhvi is venturing into the South industry with ‘Devara’ opposite Jr NTR. Her first look from the film is already out and she is playing the character Thangam. Working on the film feels like 'homecoming' for Janhvi. 'Devara: Part 1' is set to hit the screens in October this year.
'RC 16'
On March 6, on the occasion of her birthday, Janhvi Kapoor was welcomed on board by the makers of Ram Charan starrer 'RC 16'. Janhvi is said to be playing Ram Charan's love interest in the film.
With these films, Janhvi is all set to enthral and entertain audiences. Are you excited about these upcoming films of the actress? Do let us know.