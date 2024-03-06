'Ulajh'

'Ulajh' is yet another offering by Janhvi Kapoor where she will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew among others. She has already completed filming for the film. Janhvi plays an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer in the upcoming patriotic thriller. 'Ulajh' follows the journey of a young IFS officer (played by Janhvi Kapoor) who belongs to a prominent family of patriots. She gets embroiled in a personal conspiracy while being in the post which is far away from her home.