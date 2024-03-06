Art & Entertainment

'Devara' To 'Ulajh': A Look At Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Movies

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Movies: From 'Devara' with Jr NTR to 'Ulajh' and 'RC 16' with Ram Charan, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of projects.

Garima Das
Garima Das
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way since her debut in 2018. Janhvi made her Hindi film debut with 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter. She got rave reviews for her stellar act. Since then, the diva has appeared in several movies and given terrific performances. She is all set to make her South film debut with Jr NTR in 'Devara'. Also, on her 27th birthday today, she was welcomed on board for Ram Charan starrer 'RC 16'. Besides her South films, Janhvi also has an interesting line-up of Hindi movies.

Have a look at five upcoming films of Janhvi Kapoor.

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'

Janhvi Kapoor will star opposite Rajkummar Rao in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. She plays the role of a cricketer, for which she underwent a rigorous two-year training regimen. She perfectly got into the skin of the character to make it look real and the audience connect with the sports drama. For the first time, Janhvi is playing an athlete in a film.

Rajkummar%20Rao%20and%20Jahnvi%20Kapoor%20
Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Ulajh'

'Ulajh' is yet another offering by Janhvi Kapoor where she will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew among others. She has already completed filming for the film. Janhvi plays an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer in the upcoming patriotic thriller. 'Ulajh' follows the journey of a young IFS officer (played by Janhvi Kapoor) who belongs to a prominent family of patriots. She gets embroiled in a personal conspiracy while being in the post which is far away from her home.

Janhvi%20Kapoor%2C%20Gulshan%20Devaiah%20And%20Roshan%20Mathew%20in%20%27Ulajh%27
Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah And Roshan Mathew in 'Ulajh' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Janhvi Kapoor is reuniting with Varun Dhawan after 'Bawaal' in Karan Johar's production, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. It is scheduled to release next year.

Janhvi Kapoor welcomed on board for Ram Charan's 'RC16' - X
'RC 16': Makers Of Ram Charan Starrer Welcome Janhvi Kapoor On Board On Her Birthday

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

%27Sunny%20Sanskari%20Ki%20Tulsi%20Kumari%27
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Devara'

Janhvi is venturing into the South industry with ‘Devara’ opposite Jr NTR. Her first look from the film is already out and she is playing the character Thangam. Working on the film feels like 'homecoming' for Janhvi. 'Devara: Part 1' is set to hit the screens in October this year.

Janhvi%20Kapoor%20In%20%E2%80%98Devara%E2%80%99
Janhvi Kapoor In ‘Devara’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'RC 16'

On March 6, on the occasion of her birthday, Janhvi Kapoor was welcomed on board by the makers of Ram Charan starrer 'RC 16'. Janhvi is said to be playing Ram Charan's love interest in the film.

With these films, Janhvi is all set to enthral and entertain audiences. Are you excited about these upcoming films of the actress? Do let us know.

Tags

Janhvi Kapoor

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement