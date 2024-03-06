Art & Entertainment

On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, on March 6, makers of Ram Charan's 'RC 16' welcomed her on board.

Since her debut with 'Dhadak' in 2018, actress Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way. She has evolved as an actress and given some of the stellar performances in movies like 'Roohi' and 'Mili' among others . Janhvi is making her South film debut with Jr NTR's 'Devara'. Her debut South film has not been released yet and she has bagged yet another Telugu film with Ram Charan. On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday on March 6, the makers of the Ram Charan starrer welcomed Janhvi on board. The upcoming film is tentatively titled 'RC 16'.

The makers shared a picture of Janhvi in a traditional attire on X platform and wrote, ''Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16 Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing #JanhviKapoor(sic)''.

It is said that Janhvi will have a key role in the film and Ram Charan will reportedly be seen in a dual role. It will be helmed by ‘Uppena’ fame director Buchi Babu Sana. AR Rahman is going to give the music for the movie. ‘Sita Ramam’ actress Mrunalini Thakur is also part of it.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with 'Devara', her film with 'RRR' actor Jr NTR. It is directed by Koratala Siva. Recently, she opened up about the film at the India Today Conclave. She said, “Literally counting down the days (to the film’s shoot). I message the director (Koratala Siva) every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.”

Apart from her films with the 'RRR' actors, Janhvi also has 'Mr. and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao, 'Ulajh' with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah and 'Sunny Sunskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Varun Dhawan.

