Since her debut with 'Dhadak' in 2018, actress Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way. She has evolved as an actress and given some of the stellar performances in movies like 'Roohi' and 'Mili' among others . Janhvi is making her South film debut with Jr NTR's 'Devara'. Her debut South film has not been released yet and she has bagged yet another Telugu film with Ram Charan. On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday on March 6, the makers of the Ram Charan starrer welcomed Janhvi on board. The upcoming film is tentatively titled 'RC 16'.