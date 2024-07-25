South Cinema

Bobby Deol Set To Play A Villainous Role In Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Devara Part 1'? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Bobby Deol has been roped in to play a negative role in Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Devara Part 1.' Here's what we know so far.

Jr NTR, Bobby Deol
Jr NTR, Bobby Deol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, ‘Devara Part 1’ is one of the most anticipated projects that is set to release this year from the South film industry. While most of the cast of this film has been unveiled, a latest report reveals that Bobby Deol is all set to join this project to play an antagonistic role. The report also mentioned that along with Deol, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in another negative role in the film.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Bobby Deol and his team are in talks for his role in ‘Devara Part 1.’ The report mentioned that the ‘Animal’ actor has been roped in to play a negative role. He will be seen towards the end of the film. The report that Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in a negative role in the film, and he will be playing the major antagonistic parts.

The news report also quoted a source close to the development who said, “Yes, the team is in talks with Bobby Deol and discussions are in the final stage. Bobby will also play an antagonist in this movie. Saif Ali Khan will be the main antagonist in ‘Devara Part 1’ and Bobby Deol will enter ‘Devara Part 1’ towards the end of the film. In ‘Devara Part 2’, both Saif and Bobby will have meaty roles as antagonists.”

‘Devara Part 1’ is currently in the works. Kapoor recently shot a dance sequence with Jr NTR in Thailand. Talking about the song with the ‘RRR’ actor, Kapoor said, “I just shot a song with Jr NTR sir, and I can’t wait to shoot our next song together. I want to dance with Jr NTR.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara Part 1’ is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 27.  

