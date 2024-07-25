Starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, ‘Devara Part 1’ is one of the most anticipated projects that is set to release this year from the South film industry. While most of the cast of this film has been unveiled, a latest report reveals that Bobby Deol is all set to join this project to play an antagonistic role. The report also mentioned that along with Deol, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in another negative role in the film.