From Kunal Kapoor In ‘Vishwambhara’ To Saif Ali Khan In ‘Devara’, 5 Bollywood Actors Making Waves In South Indian Cinema

In the past couple of years, the Indian film industry is witnessing a growing trend of Bollywood actors expanding their horizons and foraying into South Indian films. The cross-industry collaboration not only adds to the actors’ careers, and also broadens the horizons of Indian cinema too. Check out some Bollywood stars who are making key contributions to South Indian cinema and will be seen in upcoming projects. Here’s the list:
Saif Ali Khan in ‘Devara’
Saif Ali Khan is all set to make a notable appearance in the Telugu film ‘Devara’. Starring alongside Jr NTR, his involvement in the project has created considerable buzz. Known for his versatility, his entry into Telugu cinema is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.
Kunal Kapoor in ‘Vishwambhara’
Kunal Kapoor is teaming up with megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming film ‘Vishwambhara’, and the collaboration is exciting as it brings together talent from Bollywood and Tollywood. The project promises to be a unique cinematic experience, and Kunal’s ability to adapt to different genres will certainly prove to be a valuable addition to this project.
Janhvi Kapoor In ‘Devara’
Following in her late mother Sridevi’s footsteps, Janhvi Kapoor is slated to make her Telugu cinema debut with ‘Devara’, and will be sharing the screen with Jr NTR. Her Telugu debut marks a significant step in her burgeoning career, as explores different regional film industries. Her role in the project is highly anticipated by her fans and industry watchers.
Bobby Deol in ‘Kanguva’
Bobby Deol is gearing up for his role in the Tamil film ‘Kanguva’, which will feature him alongside superstar Suriya. The project marks Bobby’s first foray into Tamil cinema, and he is excited to bring his distinctive acting style to a new audience. His involvement in ‘Kanguva’ will add a fresh dynamic to the film.
Kiara Advani in ‘Game Changer’
Kiara Advani, who has made a mark in both Bollywood and Telugu cinema, is set to feature in ‘Game Changer’ alongside Ram Charan. Known for her versatile performances, her addition to the film just substantiates the growing list of successful South Indian projects.