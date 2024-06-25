Art & Entertainment

From Kunal Kapoor In ‘Vishwambhara’ To Saif Ali Khan In ‘Devara’, 5 Bollywood Actors Making Waves In South Indian Cinema

The trend of Bollywood actors joining South Indian cinema highlights the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

Kunal Kapoor In ‘Vishwambhara’ And Saif Ali Khan In ‘Devara’
info_icon

In the past couple of years, the Indian film industry is witnessing a growing trend of Bollywood actors expanding their horizons and foraying into South Indian films. The cross-industry collaboration not only adds to the actors’ careers, and also broadens the horizons of Indian cinema too. Check out some Bollywood stars who are making key contributions to South Indian cinema and will be seen in upcoming projects. Here’s the list:

Saif Ali Khan in ‘Devara’ 

Saif Ali Khan is all set to make a notable appearance in the Telugu film ‘Devara’. Starring alongside Jr NTR, his involvement in the project has created considerable buzz. Known for his versatility, his entry into Telugu cinema is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

Kunal Kapoor in ‘Vishwambhara’ 

Kunal Kapoor is teaming up with megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming film ‘Vishwambhara’, and the collaboration is exciting as it brings together talent from Bollywood and Tollywood. The project promises to be a unique cinematic experience, and Kunal’s ability to adapt to different genres will certainly prove to be a valuable addition to this project.

Janhvi Kapoor In ‘Devara’ 

Following in her late mother Sridevi’s footsteps, Janhvi Kapoor is slated to make her Telugu cinema debut with ‘Devara’, and will be sharing the screen with Jr NTR. Her Telugu debut marks a significant step in her burgeoning career, as explores different regional film industries. Her role in the project is highly anticipated by her fans and industry watchers.

Janhvi Kapoor In ‘Devara’
Janhvi Kapoor In ‘Devara’
info_icon

Bobby Deol in ‘Kanguva’ 

Bobby Deol is gearing up for his role in the Tamil film ‘Kanguva’, which will feature him alongside superstar Suriya. The project marks Bobby’s first foray into Tamil cinema, and he is excited to bring his distinctive acting style to a new audience. His involvement in ‘Kanguva’ will add a fresh dynamic to the film.

Bobby Deol in ‘Kanguva’
Bobby Deol in ‘Kanguva’
info_icon

Kiara Advani in ‘Game Changer’

Kiara Advani, who has made a mark in both Bollywood and Telugu cinema, is set to feature in ‘Game Changer’ alongside Ram Charan. Known for her versatile performances, her addition to the film just substantiates the growing list of successful South Indian projects. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No One Contacted Us': TMC Claims INDIA Bloc Didn't Consult Them For Choosing K Suresh As LS Speaker
  2. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  3. Explicit Videos Case: Another FIR Against Prajwal Revanna; Former MP Sent To Police Custody Till June 29
  4. Day In Pics: June 25, 2024
  5. In Photos: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. Ashok Kumar Beniwal: I Lost 9 KGs For My Role In ‘Jahangir National University’ AKA ‘JNU’
  2. Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor And More: Bollywood Shines Bright At Paris Haute Couture Week 2024
  3. Richa Chadha Backs Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Amid Trolling: So Happy That You Dance To Your Own Tune
  4. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Check Out Their Under-Construction House With Raha, Fans Say ‘She Is Rishi Kapoor Reincarnated’
  5. Priya Banerjee Embracing Challenge Of Playing A Role Much Older Than Her Age In 'Mohmaaya'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Frank Duckworth: DLS Method's Co-Inventor Passes Away Aged 84
  3. Copa America 2024: Skipper James Rodriguez Wants More From Colombia After Opening Win
  4. Real Madrid Captain Nacho To Leave Boyhood Club
  5. England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
World News
  1. Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor And More: Bollywood Shines Bright At Paris Haute Couture Week 2024
  2. Kenyan Parliament Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Shot
  3. Malaysia And Thailand Looking To Join BRICS | Here's Why
  4. Woman Kills Her 2 Children, Googles 'Can Foreigner Be Charged With Murder In The UK?' Before Committing Crime
  5. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Calls Her India Visit 'Pivotal' For Bilateral Ties
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs