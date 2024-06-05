Art & Entertainment

Shooting On 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter' Complete

Filming on upcoming film "Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter", backed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand and actor Saif Ali Khan, is finished.

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is also part of the cast, shared the update on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

"I’m the senior most actor so I think I should be the one to announce 'it's a wrap'. But I’m the director and what happened to 'ladies first'. Ok let’s all just compromise and do a group photo to call it! Or better still, let’s just get the whole unit together to say 'it’s a wrap people'," Kapoor quipped in the caption of the group photo with the team.

"Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter", touted to be heist drama, reunites Anand and Khan after 17 years. The duo previously collaborated on "Salaam Namaste" (2005) and "Ta Ra Rum Pum" (2007).

Set to be a direct-to-digital release, the movie will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role.The 46-year-old posted a series of pictures which also featured co-stars Khan, Nikita Dutta, film's director Robbie Grewal, and producer Mamta Anand, who is producing the film under Marflix Pictures along with her husband Siddharth Anand.

