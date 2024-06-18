Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor Shoot For 'Devara: Part 1’ Song In Thailand

The song will be filmed in the picturesque locales of Thailand. This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Jr NTR and Janhvi. A few days ago, Jr NTR was seen at the Hyderabad airport heading to Thailand with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their children, Abhay and Bhargav. Earlier, he was spotted returning from Goa after completing an intense action sequence with Saif Ali Khan under challenging weather conditions, including heavy rain.