Art & Entertainment

Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor Shoot For 'Devara: Part 1’ Song In Thailand

Actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are set to shoot a melodious song for their upcoming movie 'Devara: Part 1’ on Tuesday.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are set to shoot a melodious song for their upcoming movie 'Devara: Part 1’ on Tuesday.

The song will be filmed in the picturesque locales of Thailand. This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Jr NTR and Janhvi. A few days ago, Jr NTR was seen at the Hyderabad airport heading to Thailand with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their children, Abhay and Bhargav. Earlier, he was spotted returning from Goa after completing an intense action sequence with Saif Ali Khan under challenging weather conditions, including heavy rain.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The musical score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with R. Rathnavelu handling the cinematography. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on September 27 in five languages.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 41 Airports Across India Get Hoax Bomb Threat On Email
  2. NEET Exam Controversy: How is It Going to impact students?
  3. 'Next Brother-In-Law Robert Vadra..': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fielding Priyanka From Wayanad; Terms Congress 'Family Company'
  4. Sweltering Heat Wave Broils Swathes Of North, East India; High Night Temps Add To People's Suffering
  5. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; Modi To Participate In Yoga Event In Srinagar
Entertainment News
  1. Gurmeet Choudhary Recounts How He Worked 'Extremely Hard' For His 'Commander Karan Saxena' Physique
  2. Ian McKellen Lands In Hospital After Falling Off Stage During Performance
  3. Bhaweeka Chaudhary Took Inspiration From Jennifer Winget For Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'
  4. ‘Love Never Dies’: Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke Leave You Mesmerised With Their Rehearsal Performance – View Pics
  5. Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival 2024: Michigander, Sid Sriram, Durand Bernarr Rock The Fest – View Pics
Sports News
  1. India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: These IPL 2024 Stars In Line To Earn Maiden Call-Ups
  2. Gautam Gambhir Effect? Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Sri Lanka ODIs In July-August: Report
  3. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. Croatia Vs Albania, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action
World News
  1. Diet Trends In US: Who’s Eating Healthier And Who Isn’t?
  2. Modern Family Cast Reunites For WhatsApp Commercial: Phil, Claire, Cam, And Mitchell Return To The Dunphy Household!
  3. Does Your In-Flight Meal Taste And Smell Different? Here’s Why
  4. Take This Unique Cruise Along The East River To Experience The Forgotten History Of NYC’s Abandoned Islands
  5. Ukraine Claims Its Drones Hit A Russian Oil Facility, Sparking A Huge Blaze
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; Modi To Participate In Yoga Event In Srinagar
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action