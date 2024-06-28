After a hiatus of two years, Suriya fans have been waiting desperately to see the actor back on the screen. His upcoming film, ‘Kanguva’, has finally got a release date and fans cannot keep calm. The actor took to his social media to share a new poster of the film and reveal the release date. Fans are expecting this film to shatter records and again establish Suriya’s position in the industry.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Suriya shared the official poster of ‘Kanguva’ and announced the film's release date. The new poster shows the actor standing on top of a pile of deceased men with a sword in his hand. The actor is seen laden with ammunition as he strikes this intense pose. He revealed that the film will be released during the Dusshera holidays, October 10. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Dear all, It’s 10th October 2024 #KanguvaFromOct10.”
Take a look at the poster of ‘Kanguva’ shared by Suriya here.
The poster has fetched over 44K likes. Fans have been pinning their hopes on this film. Reacting to the poster and the release date, one fan said, “Once again, the king has reclaimed his throne. #Kanguva will shatter all existing box office records to become Kollywood's first 1000cr film.” A second fan mentioned, “#Kanguva all-time Kollywood records Bollywood god entry.” A third fan commented, “Clash Between Rajini's weakest vs Suriya's strongest film.... Hmmmmm.” Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ will be clashing at the box office with Rajinikanth-Fahadh Faasil starrer ‘Vettaiyan.’ It will also be clashing with Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina’s ‘Jigra.’ The film was supposed to release in the summer of 2024, but the makers had postponed the release due to delays in shooting and post-production.
Helmed by Siva, ‘Kanguva’ will star Suriya in a double role, along with Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu.