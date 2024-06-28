South Cinema

Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer 'Kanguva' Release Date Announced, Set To Clash With 'Vettaiyan' And 'Jigra' On THIS Day

Suriya has finally revealed the release date of his much-anticipated 'Kanguva.' The movie is set to release theatrically on October 10.

X
Suriya in 'Kanguva' Photo: X
info_icon

After a hiatus of two years, Suriya fans have been waiting desperately to see the actor back on the screen. His upcoming film, ‘Kanguva’, has finally got a release date and fans cannot keep calm. The actor took to his social media to share a new poster of the film and reveal the release date. Fans are expecting this film to shatter records and again establish Suriya’s position in the industry.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Suriya shared the official poster of ‘Kanguva’ and announced the film's release date. The new poster shows the actor standing on top of a pile of deceased men with a sword in his hand. The actor is seen laden with ammunition as he strikes this intense pose. He revealed that the film will be released during the Dusshera holidays, October 10. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Dear all, It’s 10th October 2024 #KanguvaFromOct10.”

Take a look at the poster of ‘Kanguva’ shared by Suriya here.

The poster has fetched over 44K likes. Fans have been pinning their hopes on this film. Reacting to the poster and the release date, one fan said, “Once again, the king has reclaimed his throne. #Kanguva will shatter all existing box office records to become Kollywood's first 1000cr film.” A second fan mentioned, “#Kanguva all-time Kollywood records Bollywood god entry.” A third fan commented, “Clash Between Rajini's weakest vs Suriya's strongest film.... Hmmmmm.” Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ will be clashing at the box office with Rajinikanth-Fahadh Faasil starrer ‘Vettaiyan.’ It will also be clashing with Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina’s ‘Jigra.’ The film was supposed to release in the summer of 2024, but the makers had postponed the release due to delays in shooting and post-production.

Helmed by Siva, ‘Kanguva’ will star Suriya in a double role, along with Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu.

Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer 'Kanguva' teaser out - null
'Kanguva' Teaser: Suriya Looks Ruthless As Tribal Warrior, Bobby Deol’s Ferocious Avatar Is Unmissable

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Personal Attacks At Biden-Trump Debate; Iran's Presidential Election Today
  2. NEET-UG Row: INDIA Bloc To Raise Concern In Parliament Today; CBI Makes First Arrests | Key Points
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Aviation Minister Says PM Inaugurated Another Building As IGI T1 Mishap Kills 1
  4. PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Fajardo Fires Panama To Dramatic Victory Over 10-Man US - In Pics
  5. Delhi-NCR Rain, Waterlogging: Check Affected Routes, Traffic Advisories, Airport Update
Entertainment News
  1. 'Darshan Anna Is Not Someone Who Could Ever Harm Anyone': Naga Shaurya Extends Support For The Kannada Star Amid Murder Trial
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 95 Crore In India; Collects Rs 180 Crore Worldwide
  3. Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer 'Kanguva' Release Date Announced, Set To Clash With 'Vettaiyan' And 'Jigra' On THIS Day
  4. Mandira Bedi Reveals How She Got The Opportunity To Host Cricket, Mentions She Was Criticized For Her Anchoring
  5. Karan Kundrra Rubbishes Rumours Of Breakup With Tejasswi Prakash, Calls It 'Imagination At Its Peak'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Bat First Against South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  2. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. URY 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Nunez Dismantles Bolivia To Inch Closer To Quarterfinals
  4. PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Tim Weah's Red Card Punishes United States As Panama Steal Victory
  5. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I: WI-W Win Toss, Bowl First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Iran Votes To Elect Next President After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
  2. Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence
  3. Fact-Checking Trump And Biden: Debunking Misleading Claims From The 2024 Presidential Debate| Economic Claims, Abortion Myths, COVID-19, And More!
  4. 'Not Going To Win Popularity With Blood...': Bolivian President Arce Denies Being Involved In Attempted Coup
  5. Iran: 2 Presidential Election Candidates Withdraw Ahead Of Polls On Friday
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Departures Suspended Till 2 PM
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Bat First Against South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Personal Attacks At Biden-Trump Debate; Iran's Presidential Election Today
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri