The poster has fetched over 44K likes. Fans have been pinning their hopes on this film. Reacting to the poster and the release date, one fan said, “Once again, the king has reclaimed his throne. #Kanguva will shatter all existing box office records to become Kollywood's first 1000cr film.” A second fan mentioned, “#Kanguva all-time Kollywood records Bollywood god entry.” A third fan commented, “Clash Between Rajini's weakest vs Suriya's strongest film.... Hmmmmm.” Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ will be clashing at the box office with Rajinikanth-Fahadh Faasil starrer ‘Vettaiyan.’ It will also be clashing with Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina’s ‘Jigra.’ The film was supposed to release in the summer of 2024, but the makers had postponed the release due to delays in shooting and post-production.