Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer 'Kanguva' teaser out

'Kanguva' starring Suriya and Bobby Deol is one of the much-awaited upcoming movies. The posters have already set the bar high and fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release on screen. Prime Video today announced the slate of upcoming films and series that will be released on the OTT platform. 'Kanguva' will stream on Prime Video post its theatrical release. The teaser of 'Kanguva' was unveiled today and it has lived up to the hype.
Suriya and Bobby Deol play the heads of two opposing tribes. The former plays the protagonist while the latter is seen as an antagonist. It is to be noted that the film marks Bobby Deol's debut in the South. In the 'Kanguva' teaser, both look ruthless and menacing. From the teaser, we can make it out that the film will be high on action and intense scenes.
Prime Video shared a poster for Suriya from 'Kanguva' and wrote in caption, ''A story that travels 500 years from 1700’s to 2023 about a Hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished. #Kanguva available post-theatrical release(sic)''.
Studio Green, the production house that has backed the film shared the teaser of the period action drama on social media. It began with the caption, “Brace yourself for the Kanguva World,” where we get glimpses of bloodshed and violence. Suriya looks fierce and feisty as he sports long hair. He is seen leading an army for war. Bobby's character also looks ferocious. It would be treat to see the face-off of both.
'Kanguva' is produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja and directed by Siruthai Siva. Ever since the project has started, Gnanavel Raja has claimed that the film will turn out to be a milestone in Indian cinema. He had also said that the movie will be translated into more than 20 languages. After watching the teaser, we can say that he was correct when he said so and we hope it leaves up to the expectations of the audiences.
Apart from Suriya and Bobby Deol, 'Kanguva' also stars Disha Patani. The release date is yet to be announced.