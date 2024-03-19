Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer 'Kanguva' teaser out

'Kanguva' is produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja and directed by Siruthai Siva. Ever since the project has started, Gnanavel Raja has claimed that the film will turn out to be a milestone in Indian cinema. He had also said that the movie will be translated into more than 20 languages. After watching the teaser, we can say that he was correct when he said so and we hope it leaves up to the expectations of the audiences.