'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. After almost two months of its theatrical release, the film is all set to have a digital release. Those who missed the movie in theatres, they can now watch in on OTT. Read on to know for more details.
Where and when to watch 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' on OTT
'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is all set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow, July 26. The streaming giant sharing a poster featuring Janhvi and Rajkummar, wrote on Instagram, ''Their story is the ultimate match 💙 Mr. & Mrs. Mahi are about to hit it straight to your screens, arriving at midnight on Netflix! (sic)''.
'Mr & Mrs Mahi' box office
The film has grossed Rs 42.63 crore in India and Rs 8.77 crore globally at the box office. So, the worldwide gross of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is Rs 51.40 crore.
About 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'
'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Zarina Wahab among others. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. It revolves around the story of Mahima (played by Janhvi), who is a doctor, but has a passion for cricket, marries Mahendra, (played by Rajkummar) a former cricketer who encourages his wife to pursue her dreams in cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' has been jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.
On the work front, Jahnvi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Ulajh', which is all set to hit the screens on August 2, 2024. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, has 'Stree 2' with Shraddha Kapoor. The horror comedy is releasing on August 15.