'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Zarina Wahab among others. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. It revolves around the story of Mahima (played by Janhvi), who is a doctor, but has a passion for cricket, marries Mahendra, (played by Rajkummar) a former cricketer who encourages his wife to pursue her dreams in cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' has been jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.