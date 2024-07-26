Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report

A recent report has revealed that Alia Bhatt has finished filming an action sequence with Bobby Deol for 'Alpha.' The sequence was shot in Film City, Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol
Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After basking in the success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Alia Bhatt is currently filming for her upcoming YRF spy action film. The actor is all set to share the screen with Sharvari Wagh in ‘Alpha.’ A recent report has revealed that Bhatt has finished filming for a high-octane action sequence with Bobby Deol in Mumbai for ‘Alpha.’

As reported by IANS, Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol have finished filming an action sequence for YRF’s ‘Alpha.’ Deol will be playing the antagonist in this spy film. The report mentioned that the action sequence was shot in a heavily guarded set in Film City. The report quoted a source who mentioned that the action sequence brings the actors face to face. The source said, “It is a ferocious action sequence. You can call it brutal. It is a no-holds-barred face-to-face action sequence between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. There will be blood.”

The report mentioned that the shoot took place amidst tight security. The source continued, “The shoot location is impregnable. This is one of the most important scenes of the film, and even a fly cannot enter this set. I think they have at least 100 guards manning the location and covering all vantage points.”

‘Alpha’ was announced earlier this month. The actor took to her Instagram to share a video teaser. In the teaser, she can be heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har shehar mein ek jungle hai aur har jungle mein raaj karega ek Alpha (The first alphabet of the Greek language and our motto – first, fastest and courageous. If you see, every city is a jungle, and every jungle is ruled by an Alpha).”

On the work front, she also has Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ in the pipeline where she will share the screen with Vedang Raina.  

