As reported by IANS, Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol have finished filming an action sequence for YRF’s ‘Alpha.’ Deol will be playing the antagonist in this spy film. The report mentioned that the action sequence was shot in a heavily guarded set in Film City. The report quoted a source who mentioned that the action sequence brings the actors face to face. The source said, “It is a ferocious action sequence. You can call it brutal. It is a no-holds-barred face-to-face action sequence between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. There will be blood.”