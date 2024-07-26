In a conversation with Empire Magazine, Lady Gaga revealed that she had to change her singing so she could bring out Harley Quinn and not Lady Gaga in ‘Joker: Folie A Deux.’ She explained her decision for this and said, “People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That’s me as that performer, but that is not what this movie is; I’m playing a character. So, I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee and to not come from me as a performer.”