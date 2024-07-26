Hollywood

'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn

Lady Gaga revealed that she had to change her singing style for 'Joker: Folie A Deux.' She will be playing the role of Harley Quinn in this Todd Phillips directorial.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie A Deux' Photo: Facebook
info_icon

When the second trailer of ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ was released recently, fans of this DC movie could not contain their excitement. The trailer gave a glimpse of the electrifying chemistry between Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. Ahead of the release of the film, Lady Gaga revealed that she had to change the way she sings to do full justice to her Harley Quinn character.

In a conversation with Empire Magazine, Lady Gaga revealed that she had to change her singing so she could bring out Harley Quinn and not Lady Gaga in ‘Joker: Folie A Deux.’ She explained her decision for this and said, “People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That’s me as that performer, but that is not what this movie is; I’m playing a character. So, I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee and to not come from me as a performer.”

Explaining how she changed her style for the movie, Lady Gaga mentioned that she modified her breathing techniques and changed the rhythm. The pop star continued, “I’m a trained singer, right? So even my breathing was different when I sang as Lee. It’s sustained at the right rhythm and amount of time, but Lee would never know how to do any of that. So, it’s like removing the technicality of the whole thing and stepping out of the perceived art form that made her who she is.”

Directed by Todd Phillips, ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in lead roles. The movie follows Arthur Fleck’s journey as he is institutionalized at Arkham State Hospital. He meets Lee, his music therapist, and they both join forces and unleash chaos. The movie will be released in theatres on October 4.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' - YouTube
'Joker: Folie à Deux' Trailer Review: Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Is Back To Wreak Havoc, This Time With Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

BY Pushpangi Raina

