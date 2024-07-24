When the first trailer of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ was released in April this year, fans could not contain their excitement. The trailer was better than what anyone had anticipated, and it left fans with hope that this DC movie will stand tall on all expectations. Ahead of the release of this much-awaited film, the makers have dropped a new trailer of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux.’ The trailer has upped the ante and fans cannot stop talking about it.