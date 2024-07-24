When the first trailer of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ was released in April this year, fans could not contain their excitement. The trailer was better than what anyone had anticipated, and it left fans with hope that this DC movie will stand tall on all expectations. Ahead of the release of this much-awaited film, the makers have dropped a new trailer of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux.’ The trailer has upped the ante and fans cannot stop talking about it.
The 2:56 minute-long trailer of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ opens with a shot of Arthur Fleck going to Arkham to be institutionalized for his crimes. As he enters Arkham, he witnesses how people are waiting for him outside the prison treating him as a martyr and hero. The trailer gives a peek into how Arthur Fleck deals with Arkham, his court proceedings, and his fiery romance with his musical therapist, Harley Quinn.
Take a look at the new trailer of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux.’
Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Craziness at its peak .... goosebumps.” A second fan wrote, “Joker and Harley… intzaar krna bhaut muskil ho raha hai ab.” A third fan commented, “Such a freaking lovely classic.” The second trailer has upped the ante. Joaquin Phoenix delivers a marvellous performance as Joker. He is beautifully complemented by Lady Gaga who has got into the skin of the character. Their chemistry is excellent. The music and choreography also set the tone for the film and keep you engrossed while running a chill down your spine.
Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ has been directed by Todd Phillips. The movie is set to release in India on October 4.