'Joker: Folie à Deux' Trailer Review: Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Is Back To Wreak Havoc, This Time With Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

Per the National Library of Medicine, Folie à Deux refers to “an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals,” which aligns well with the dysfunctional relationship between the two characters, which is the central focus of the entire movie. The trailer does indicate that most of the movie can be filled with delusions or the events are taking place in the minds of these two, but that only appears to be so. The idea alone that their hallucinations can take the form of musical compositions is so fresh and unique. Their delusions can also serve as a reminder that not all realities are beautiful; some are horrifying, and disturbing.