At the recent CinemaCon that was held in Las Vegas, Todd Phillips was asked why there are multiple musical sequences in the trailer of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’ He was also asked if the movie would be a musical. Responding to these questions, he said, “We never really talked about it like that, but I like to say it’s a film where music is an essential element. To me, that doesn’t veer too far from the first film.”