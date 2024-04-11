When the trailer of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' was released yesterday, it broke the internet. This Todd Phillips directorial which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga became the talk of the town. The stunning teaser which serves as a sequel to ‘Joker’ featured many shots of Joker and Harley Quinn singing and dancing. This led many fans to believe that the movie would be a musical. In a latest interview, director Todd Phillips addressed these rumours.
At the recent CinemaCon that was held in Las Vegas, Todd Phillips was asked why there are multiple musical sequences in the trailer of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’ He was also asked if the movie would be a musical. Responding to these questions, he said, “We never really talked about it like that, but I like to say it’s a film where music is an essential element. To me, that doesn’t veer too far from the first film.”
The rumours started floating around on the internet after the trailer of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ went viral. In one scene, Joker and Harley Quinn are seen dancing in what looks like a cabaret club. In another sequence, they are seen dancing on a rooftop. This theory was further fuelled because Grammy-winning artist Lady Gaga has been roped in to play the lead role.
Phillips continued, “Arthur [Fleck]’s weird and aloof and all these things, but he has music in him. He has a grace to him. That informed a lot of the dancing in the first film. It didn’t feel like that big of a step here. It’s different, but I think it’ll make sense when you see it.”
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will revolve around Joker and Harley Quinn after they meet at a psychiatric ward. Following this, they start their adventure together. It is set to release in cinemas on October 4.