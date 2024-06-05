Taking to her TikTok channel, Lady Gaga shared a video where she directly addressed the rumours of her pregnancy. She also made a Taylor Swift reference in her video that has now gone viral. She captioned her video, “Not pregnant – just down bad crying at the gym.” This caption nods to Taylor Swift’s latest song ‘Down Bad’ from the album ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ In the clip, she lip-syncs to the lyric, “I don’t have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”