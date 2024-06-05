Popular pop artist Lady Gaga made headlines recently when pictures of her from her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding went viral on social media. The pictures showed Lady Gaga in a peach bridesmaid dress. Her appearance sparked rumours of her pregnancy as many speculated that the singer was flaunting her baby bump. The artist has finally reacted to these rumours. She took to her social media to quash the rumours.
Taking to her TikTok channel, Lady Gaga shared a video where she directly addressed the rumours of her pregnancy. She also made a Taylor Swift reference in her video that has now gone viral. She captioned her video, “Not pregnant – just down bad crying at the gym.” This caption nods to Taylor Swift’s latest song ‘Down Bad’ from the album ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ In the clip, she lip-syncs to the lyric, “I don’t have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”
Additionally, the singer also urged her followers to fulfil their civic responsibilities by saying, “Register to vote or check if you’re registered easily.” She even provided a link for fans to register to vote.
Reacting to the video, one fan said, “This is actually makes me very sad. I hope you realise how disgusting it is to objectify her every time she gains a little weight. She does see everything. I wanna give her the biggest warmest hug rn.” A second fan mentioned, “And this is why some of you need to stfu and stop commenting on womens bodies. She has a perfectly normal body. Bless her.” A third fan commented, “kinda sad that she’s had to address this.”
On the work front, Gaga will be next seen in ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ where she will be playing the role of Harley Quinn. The movie will be released in cinemas on October 4.