Hollywood

Lady Gaga Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With A Bump At Her Sister's Wedding, Fans Can't Wait For The Good News

Lady Gaga recently attended her sister's wedding in York, Maine. Images from the wedding have gone viral and have sparked rumours of her pregnancy.

Instagram
Lady Gaga Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular pop singer Lady Gaga is known for delivering chartbusters and for her unique sartorial choices. The singer was recently spotted in Maine attending her sister's, Natalie Germanotta, wedding. Her appearance at the wedding has made headlines because some of her pictures from the celebration have sparked rumours of her pregnancy.

In one of the pictures that is allegedly from the rehearsal dinner, Lady Gaga was spotted in a fitted black dress. She had tied her blonde hair up in a messy updo. For the accessories, she donned a pearl necklace and earrings, along with a classic red lip. Check out the picture here.

Another viral picture shows the singer wearing a peach bridesmaid dress. She was seen holding a bouquet of yellow flowers. She kept her accessories to a minimum and only opted for a pair of studded earrings. The wedding was held at the ViewPoint Hotel which offered a view of the Atlantic Ocean. The event was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members attending the celebration.

The Sun had shared multiple other images of the singer where she was seen sporting a diamond ring on her finger. She had attended the wedding with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, whom she has been dating for more than four years. These sparked not just pregnancy but engagement rumours as well. Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “It looks like she's pregnant.” A second fan said, “Omg is that what im thinking rn?” A third fan mentioned, “WAIT A MINUTE STEPHANIE ! ??? Are you finna have a goo goo GAGA ??????”

On the work front, Gaga will be next seen in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ where she will be sharing the screen with Joaquin Phoenix. She will play the role of Harley Quinn in this DC movie.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: TDP Surges Ahead With 133 Seats; YSRCP Leads In 15
  2. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Leads In 4 Of 6 Himachal Seats; Kalpana Soren Leads In Jharkhand's Gandey
  3. Early Trends Show INDIA Gaining in the Hindi Heartland, BJP Outrides Expectations in South
  4. Elections 2024: Grounds Reports From Across The Country
  5. Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: DMK's Ganapathy Leads Annamalai In Coimbatore
Entertainment News
  1. Rani Mukerji Set To Star In A Famil Drama Helmed By Shonali Bose? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14': Asim Riaz Walks Out After Verbal Spat With Shalin Bhanot And Rohit Shetty? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Venom: The Last Dance' Trailer Review: Tom Hardy Returns To Unleash His Inner Deadly Creature
  4. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Drama Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore
  5. Sivakarthikeyan Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Arathy, Shares Announcement On Social Media
Sports News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8: When And Where To Watch
  2. T20 World Cup: Five-Star Farooqi Leads Afghanistan To 125-Run Win Over Uganda - In Pics
  3. Essex Racism Allegations: Club Charged With Failing To Address Systemic Discrimination
  4. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Farooqi-Powered AFG Canter To 125-Run Win
  5. T20 WC: Anrich Nortje Stars As RSA Beat SL By Six Wickets - In Pics
World News
  1. Pakistani High Court Orders De-Sealing Of Imran Khan's Party Office In Islamabad
  2. Pakistan: Islamabad Court Orders De-sealing Of Imran Khan’s Party Office
  3. Indian Student Missing In US Located, Safe: Police
  4. Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Embarks On Five-Day Visit To China: Report
  5. Japan Police Searches For Suspects In Spray-Painting Of Graffiti At Controversial War Shrine
Latest Stories
  1. Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Both Trailing By Big Margins
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In Over 40 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP Drops Below Majority Mark As BJD Inches Closer to 74
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA Leading In 290 Seats, INDIA In 234; Markets Crash
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: TDP Surges Ahead With 133 Seats; YSRCP Leads In 15
  7. Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP, Congress Neck-To-Neck In Telangana; Prajwal Revanna, K Annamalai, Shashi Tharoor Trail
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Leads In 4 Of 6 Himachal Seats; Kalpana Soren Leads In Jharkhand's Gandey