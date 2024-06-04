Popular pop singer Lady Gaga is known for delivering chartbusters and for her unique sartorial choices. The singer was recently spotted in Maine attending her sister's, Natalie Germanotta, wedding. Her appearance at the wedding has made headlines because some of her pictures from the celebration have sparked rumours of her pregnancy.
In one of the pictures that is allegedly from the rehearsal dinner, Lady Gaga was spotted in a fitted black dress. She had tied her blonde hair up in a messy updo. For the accessories, she donned a pearl necklace and earrings, along with a classic red lip. Check out the picture here.
Another viral picture shows the singer wearing a peach bridesmaid dress. She was seen holding a bouquet of yellow flowers. She kept her accessories to a minimum and only opted for a pair of studded earrings. The wedding was held at the ViewPoint Hotel which offered a view of the Atlantic Ocean. The event was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members attending the celebration.
The Sun had shared multiple other images of the singer where she was seen sporting a diamond ring on her finger. She had attended the wedding with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, whom she has been dating for more than four years. These sparked not just pregnancy but engagement rumours as well. Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “It looks like she's pregnant.” A second fan said, “Omg is that what im thinking rn?” A third fan mentioned, “WAIT A MINUTE STEPHANIE ! ??? Are you finna have a goo goo GAGA ??????”
On the work front, Gaga will be next seen in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ where she will be sharing the screen with Joaquin Phoenix. She will play the role of Harley Quinn in this DC movie.