The Sun had shared multiple other images of the singer where she was seen sporting a diamond ring on her finger. She had attended the wedding with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, whom she has been dating for more than four years. These sparked not just pregnancy but engagement rumours as well. Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “It looks like she's pregnant.” A second fan said, “Omg is that what im thinking rn?” A third fan mentioned, “WAIT A MINUTE STEPHANIE ! ??? Are you finna have a goo goo GAGA ??????”