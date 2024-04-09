Is Lady Gaga Engaged To Beau Michael Polansky? Singer Spotted With Huge Diamond Ring, Fuelling Rumours

Stefani Germanotta, aka, Lady Gaga, has recently sparked a wave of engagement speculation among her huge fanbase by sporting a stunning diamond ring on her left ring finger. So, naturally the question arises: is the popular singer engaged to her long-time beau, Michael Polansky?
Recently, the ‘Poker Face’ singer was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring on the left ring finger while out and about in West Hollywood, California, as captured in photos obtained by Page Six. The singer-actress looked stunning in all-black attire in the broad daylight. She donned a black coat with oversized sunglasses, heels and a large Bottega Veneta tote bag. But it was really the shine of her ring that caught all the attention.
Advertisement
Take a look here:
While the pop superstar has been engaged twice before — to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino — she ultimately called off both engagements. However, Lady Gaga’s new jewellry addition has created a huge buzz considering she’s been in a relationship with Michael Polansky for years now.
The news of the two getting together first surfaced in 2019 and they made it Instagram official the next year. The two have been keeping their romance private and lowkey. Back in March 2023, RadarOnline had reported that Gaga and Polansky had broken up over a disagreement regarding marriage and children. However, the couple refuted the rumours in October 2023 when they were spotted attending two concerts in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Now, earlier this year, a source close to the couple had informed ET that Gaga and Polansky are “together and going strong” and are “content with where things are at.”
Professionally, while Polansky co-founded and serves as the Executive Director of the Parker Foundation, Gaga’s professional focus is currently starring as Harley Quinn in the upcoming ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The film is set to release on October 4.