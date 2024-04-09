Art & Entertainment

Is Lady Gaga Engaged To Beau Michael Polansky? Singer Spotted With Huge Diamond Ring, Fuelling Rumours

Lady Gaga and her long-time beau Michael Polansky have reportedly been linked since late 2019.

Advertisement

Instagram%2C%20Page%20Six
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Photo: Instagram, Page Six
info_icon

Stefani Germanotta, aka, Lady Gaga, has recently sparked a wave of engagement speculation among her huge fanbase by sporting a stunning diamond ring on her left ring finger. So, naturally the question arises: is the popular singer engaged to her long-time beau, Michael Polansky?

Recently, the ‘Poker Face’ singer was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring on the left ring finger while out and about in West Hollywood, California, as captured in photos obtained by Page Six. The singer-actress looked stunning in all-black attire in the broad daylight. She donned a black coat with oversized sunglasses, heels and a large Bottega Veneta tote bag. But it was really the shine of her ring that caught all the attention.

Advertisement

Take a look here:

While the pop superstar has been engaged twice before — to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino — she ultimately called off both engagements. However, Lady Gaga’s new jewellry addition has created a huge buzz considering she’s been in a relationship with Michael Polansky for years now.

The news of the two getting together first surfaced in 2019 and they made it Instagram official the next year. The two have been keeping their romance private and lowkey. Back in March 2023, RadarOnline had reported that Gaga and Polansky had broken up over a disagreement regarding marriage and children. However, the couple refuted the rumours in October 2023 when they were spotted attending two concerts in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Now, earlier this year, a source close to the couple had informed ET that Gaga and Polansky are “together and going strong” and are “content with where things are at.”

Professionally, while Polansky co-founded and serves as the Executive Director of the Parker Foundation, Gaga’s professional focus is currently starring as Harley Quinn in the upcoming ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The film is set to release on October 4.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  2. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  4. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  5. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  6. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  7. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him
  8. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' To 'Aavesham', 10 Theatrical Releases That You Can Watch On This Festival