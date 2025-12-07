Ashes 2025-26: Australian Captain Steve Smith Lauds 'Exceptional' Michael Neser After Maiden 5-Wicket Haul At Gabba

Aussie stand-in skipper Steve Smith lauds Michael Neser
Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith lauded the "exceptional" Michael Neser and "freak" Alex Carey, after they helped to secure a 2-0 lead over England in the Ashes.
The tourists had attempted to fight back on day four of the second Test, but the Baggy Greens secured another eight-wicket win with little fuss.
Neser finished the second innings by claiming a maiden Test five-for, and he got the key wickets of Ben Stokes and Will Jacks, who had combined for a 96-run partnership on the seventh wicket.
His 5-42 stopped any hope of England setting a troubling target for the hosts, who hit their target of 65 in just 10 overs, with Smith, who plundered 23 runs off nine balls, getting the winning six.
And Smith was impressed by the 35-year-old's approach, saying his work has paid off.
"What he [Neser] did today and in the first innings was exceptional, I think," the skipper said at the post-match presentation.
"He offers something different to the other guys. We can bring the keeper up to the stumps and change the game that way.
"And the way he bowled today and last night was exceptional. Really pleased for him to get his first five. He's been on a lot of tours. He's worked really hard.
"He obviously made our batting a little bit longer as well, at number eight."
Carey, meanwhile, took three catches in the first innings and also nearly stumped Harry Brook, while taking four more catches in the second innings, including one to dismiss Stokes.
However, the wicketkeeper also put in a crucial 63 with the bat during the night session on day two, and Smith hailed his all-around impact on the match.
"He's a freak," Smith said of Carey. "Honestly, up to the stumps, the ball just seems to end up in his hands. It hits the batter's pad or something and still ends up in his hands.
"He's got no fear up there. He moves so well, and his gloves are just sensational. That was one of the best keeping performances I think I've ever seen."