Ashes 2025-26: Australian Captain Steve Smith Lauds 'Exceptional' Michael Neser After Maiden 5-Wicket Haul At Gabba

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith lauded the "exceptional" Michael Neser and "freak" Alex Carey, after they helped to secure a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2025-26 series

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australian Captain Steve Smith Lauds Exceptional Michael Neser
Australia's Steve Smith and Michael Neser Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aussie stand-in skipper Steve Smith lauds Michael Neser

  • Australia beat England in the 2nd Ashes Test

  • Check Steve Smith's full reaction

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith lauded the "exceptional" Michael Neser and "freak" Alex Carey, after they helped to secure a 2-0 lead over England in the Ashes.

The tourists had attempted to fight back on day four of the second Test, but the Baggy Greens secured another eight-wicket win with little fuss.

Neser finished the second innings by claiming a maiden Test five-for, and he got the key wickets of Ben Stokes and Will Jacks, who had combined for a 96-run partnership on the seventh wicket.

His 5-42 stopped any hope of England setting a troubling target for the hosts, who hit their target of 65 in just 10 overs, with Smith, who plundered 23 runs off nine balls, getting the winning six.

And Smith was impressed by the 35-year-old's approach, saying his work has paid off.

"What he [Neser] did today and in the first innings was exceptional, I think," the skipper said at the post-match presentation.

"He offers something different to the other guys. We can bring the keeper up to the stumps and change the game that way.

"And the way he bowled today and last night was exceptional. Really pleased for him to get his first five. He's been on a lot of tours. He's worked really hard.

Related Content
Related Content

"He obviously made our batting a little bit longer as well, at number eight."

Carey, meanwhile, took three catches in the first innings and also nearly stumped Harry Brook, while taking four more catches in the second innings, including one to dismiss Stokes.

However, the wicketkeeper also put in a crucial 63 with the bat during the night session on day two, and Smith hailed his all-around impact on the match.

"He's a freak," Smith said of Carey. "Honestly, up to the stumps, the ball just seems to end up in his hands. It hits the batter's pad or something and still ends up in his hands.

"He's got no fear up there. He moves so well, and his gloves are just sensational. That was one of the best keeping performances I think I've ever seen."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Important For Me To Speak Out': Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Wedding Row Via Instagram

  2. Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Criticism, Says 'Batting Order Is Overrated' In White-Ball Cricket

  3. Ashes 2025-26: 'Australia Not For Weak Men', Ben Stokes Makes Honest Admission After Going 2-0 Down At Gabba

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Cuttack Weather Report, Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

  5. SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Confirms Availability For Mumbai; No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Participation - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  2. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

  3. Thousands Gather in Kolkata for Mega Bhagavad Gita Recital

  4. Bangladeshi And Rohingya Settlers In Varanasi Under Police Verification Drive

  5. Modi To Lead Parliamentary Debates On Vande Mataram And Election Reforms

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Says Progress In Peace Plan Talks After Call With US Envoys

  2. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  5. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps