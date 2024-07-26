In a conversation with Mamaearth founder – Ghazal Alagh – on her podcast, Akshay Kumar opened up about working throughout the year and releasing multiple films. The actor reacted to being trolled for working in multiple films and asked his trolls if he should come to their house when he was free. He said, “Mujhe kehte hain ye chaar film kyu karta hai saal mein… isko ek film karni chahiye… chalo main ek picture kar leta hu baaki din kya karunga? Tere ghar mein aaun? (They say to me, why does he do four films a year… he should do just one film… okay, so I do one film, but what will I do for the rest of the days? Should I come to your house?)”