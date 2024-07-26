Even after spending 30 years in the industry, Akshay Kumar shows no signs of slowing down. The actor has released two films this year – ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, and ‘Sarfira.’ After these two releases, he still has two major releases lined up for this year. Kumar is often trolled for releasing four or more movies in a year. In a recent interview, the actor has broken his silence and has replied to the trolls.
In a conversation with Mamaearth founder – Ghazal Alagh – on her podcast, Akshay Kumar opened up about working throughout the year and releasing multiple films. The actor reacted to being trolled for working in multiple films and asked his trolls if he should come to their house when he was free. He said, “Mujhe kehte hain ye chaar film kyu karta hai saal mein… isko ek film karni chahiye… chalo main ek picture kar leta hu baaki din kya karunga? Tere ghar mein aaun? (They say to me, why does he do four films a year… he should do just one film… okay, so I do one film, but what will I do for the rest of the days? Should I come to your house?)”
Kumar added that people taunt him for working throughout the year. But he took a different approach to this comment and looked at it from a different lens. He continued, “Many people who tell the other people ki ye bahut kaam karte hain. Beta, yaad rakhna lucky are those people who get work. Yahan kaam nahi milta… roz koi na koi bolta hai berozgaari chal rahi hai ye chal raha hai wo chal raha hai… jisko kaam mil raha hai usko toh karne do (Remember, lucky are those people who get work. Here, every day someone says there is unemployment, this is happening, that is happening… if someone is getting work, let them do it).”
On the work front, Kumar was last seen in ‘Sarfira’ where he shared the screen with Radhikka Madan. He will be next seen in ‘Khel Khel Mein’ which is all set to release on August 15.