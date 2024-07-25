In a career spanning over three decades, Akshay Kumar has worked with numerous directors and producers. The actor has delivered some of the most iconic hit movies in his career. In a recent interview, Kumar revealed that he has been ‘cheated’ by producers. He also mentioned that a few producers have not cleared his dues.
In a conversation with entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh, Akshay Kumar asked her if she was ever cheated by anyone in her business. He mentioned how he has been ‘cheated’ by some producers in Bollywood. The actor did not take names, but he mentioned that he stopped talking to people who have cheated him. Kumar said, “This is something we have in common. Main uske baad main usse baat hi nahin karta, chup ho jaata hoon, apna side mein nikal jaata hoon... ek do producers ki payment nahin aati hain and that is cheating only. (I just don't talk to that person, who cheats me. I go quiet... it has happened to me. A few producers haven't cleared my dues and that is cheating)”
Recently, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment was in the news as the production house battles financial struggles. Amidst this, Kumar had asked Jackky to put his salary for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ on hold and pay the crew first. Jackky said, “Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single crew member working on our projects receives their full and final payment.”
On the work front, Kumar’s latest film – ‘Sarfira’ – is now in theatres. He is seen sharing the screen with Paresh Rawal and Radhikka Madan in this Hindi remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru.’ While the original film won several accolades, Kumar’s film flopped at the box office and only fetched in Rs 21.5 crore. On the work front, he has several releases lined up – ‘Singham Again’, ‘Sky Force’, and ‘Khel Khel Mein.’