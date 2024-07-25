In a conversation with entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh, Akshay Kumar asked her if she was ever cheated by anyone in her business. He mentioned how he has been ‘cheated’ by some producers in Bollywood. The actor did not take names, but he mentioned that he stopped talking to people who have cheated him. Kumar said, “This is something we have in common. Main uske baad main usse baat hi nahin karta, chup ho jaata hoon, apna side mein nikal jaata hoon... ek do producers ki payment nahin aati hain and that is cheating only. (I just don't talk to that person, who cheats me. I go quiet... it has happened to me. A few producers haven't cleared my dues and that is cheating)”