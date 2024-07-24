In a conversation with Forbes India, Akshay Kumar talked about his movies that are not working well at the box office. The actor mentioned that the flops do bother him, but he manages to find a silver lining and keeps his confidence intact. He said, “Behind every film, there is a lot of blood, sweat, and passion that goes in. It is heartbreaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further.”