Akshay Kumar was once known for delivering hit after hit. There was a time when his movies would rake in big bucks at the box office. But in recent times, his movies have tanked at the box office and are struggling to do well commercially. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on his box office struggles and talked about his back-to-back flops.
In a conversation with Forbes India, Akshay Kumar talked about his movies that are not working well at the box office. The actor mentioned that the flops do bother him, but he manages to find a silver lining and keeps his confidence intact. He said, “Behind every film, there is a lot of blood, sweat, and passion that goes in. It is heartbreaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further.”
The actor continued, “It hurts and impacts you, but that won’t change the fate of the film.” In the same conversation, he said that he learns from every failure and delivers his best to the next project. He also talked about how ‘stubborn and adamant’ he is when it comes to working in Bollywood. He said that his humble background has forced him to stay persistent and keep working in the competitive industry.
Kumar’s latest release – ‘Sarfira’ – has fetched only Rs 21.5 crore at the domestic box office. The film was released two weeks ago, and the figures are constantly dropping. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is a Hindi remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru.’ On the work front, he has ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Kannappa’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Jolly LLB 3’, ’Housefull 5’, and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in the pipeline.