Radhikka Madan Opens Up About The Age Gap With 'Sarfira' Co-Star Akshay Kumar: I Read 42 Reviews And...

'Sarfira', starring Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan, hit the screens on July 12. The movie opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. Akshay and Radhikka's chemistry was very much loved despite their huge age difference. Radhikka, 29, and Akshay, 56, played an on-screen couple in 'Sarfira'. In an interview, the actress opened up about the conversations around the age gap between her and Akshay.
Radhikka told India Today, ''It was there when the film was announced and when the trailer came out.'' But after the release of the film, she was surprised to read 42 reviews and none of them mentioned about the age gap. ''All they mentioned was they have cracking chemistry, intense chemistry, and lovely chemistry. Everyone mentioned the chemistry. The same people who were saying that, 'why this’ after watching the trailer. We have focused on the superficial aspect of it in the past and so people think 'dobara inhone bhi yeh hi kiya hain' (they have done this again), it's not that. It's a very different story,'' she added.
The 'Shiddat' actress further said that every explanation is beautifully shown in the film and everything is addressed from the word ‘go’. Also, she said that the age difference is addressed in her opening scene. Radhikka added, ''The reason you don't feel that is because Veer and Rani's [their characters in the film] connection is way deeper. It's not that she's a good-looking younger chick or he is a handsome older guy. They were fighting so hard with people around them to prove their own dream, that when they saw the other person and saw themselves in them, that was the reason for attraction. They felt seen. It was not about how much they earned, or how they looked. She didn't say yes to him, till the time she couldn't respect herself and him.”
'Sarfira' is the Hindi remake of the Suriya starrer Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' (2020). Both films are directed by Sudha Kongara.