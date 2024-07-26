Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Reveals Raha Reminds Her Of Alia Bhatt And Rishi Kapoor

In a conversation with a UK-based radio jockey Anushka Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opened up about Raha and her quirks. She mentioned that Raha resembles Rishi Kapoor, and she calls her ‘Boo.’ She revealed, “Samara calls Ranbir RK, that’s how he wanted her to address him. I would tell her that she should call him Mamu, or Uncle, or something, not Mamaji. He said she can call me RK, (same way) Raha calls me Boo. She’s too cute. We all FaceTime because I am in Delhi, and she is in Mumbai. She FaceTimes us now and then, she loves my dog. I have the most adorable Shih Tzu at home, his name is Kilian. Poor thing can’t say, Kilian, so she says, Kili Boo, Kili Boo; that’s so cute, my heart melts.”