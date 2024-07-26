Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Reveals Raha Reminds Her Of Alia Bhatt And Rishi Kapoor

In a recent interview, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed that Raha resembles Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will be next seen in 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 3.'

Riddhima Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Raha
Riddhima Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Raha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor is one of the most loved star kids in the industry. She has been grabbing eyeballs ever since her parents revealed her face to the media last year during Christmas. Fans of the Ranbir and Alia are always eager to learn more about Raha. In a recent interview, Ranbir’s sister – Riddhima – revealed that Raha bears a resemblance to Alia and the late Rishi Kapoor.

In a conversation with a UK-based radio jockey Anushka Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opened up about Raha and her quirks. She mentioned that Raha resembles Rishi Kapoor, and she calls her ‘Boo.’ She revealed, “Samara calls Ranbir RK, that’s how he wanted her to address him. I would tell her that she should call him Mamu, or Uncle, or something, not Mamaji. He said she can call me RK, (same way) Raha calls me Boo. She’s too cute. We all FaceTime because I am in Delhi, and she is in Mumbai. She FaceTimes us now and then, she loves my dog. I have the most adorable Shih Tzu at home, his name is Kilian. Poor thing can’t say, Kilian, so she says, Kili Boo, Kili Boo; that’s so cute, my heart melts.”

In the same conversation, Riddhima mentioned that Raha bears a resemblance to Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She continued, “She looks a little bit like all of us in the family. At times she looks like Samara, it’s strange because Samara looks a lot like my brother. Actually, she’s a mix of my brother, my husband, my father, and my mum. She doesn’t look like me at all. Raha looks a lot like Alia and my dad. She is so cute, and she is a good baby.”

Riddhima was recently seen on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’  She is a fashion designer and a socialite. She will be next seen on the third season of ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.’

