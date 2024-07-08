Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor turned 66 recently, and she did celebrate her birthday to the fullest. She marked her special day in Switzerland with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter, Samaira. Also joining them was Riddhima’s husband, businessman Bharat Sahni. However, Neetu’s actor-son Ranbir Kapoor, his actor-wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha were missing from the Swiss bash.
Nonetheless, Riddhima and Neetu posted several pictures on her social media. She posted a few photos with her mother, apart from sharing a photo of the three generations together: Neetu, Riddhima, and Samaira. Riddhima also shared a video of Neetu cutting her birthday cake. There was also a post by Riddhima featuring all four of them from the holiday, and she referred to them as “meri family.” Check out the pictures:
Meanwhile, Neetu too reposted several Instagram stories, and one of them was the birthday wish from Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan. Fans, however, missed seeing Ranbir and Alia. “Ranbir and Alia missing,” commented a fan.
Coming to Neetu Kapoor, she kicked off her career as a child artist under the name Baby Sonia, and went on to do several iconic roles in films like ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie’. After her wedding to actor Rishi Kapoor, she took a break from acting, but made a return to screen with films like ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Do Dooni Chaar’. She was last seen opposite Anil Kapoor in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.