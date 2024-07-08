Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Coming to Neetu Kapoor, she kicked off her career as a child artist under the name Baby Sonia, and went on to do several iconic roles in films like ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie’. After her wedding to actor Rishi Kapoor, she took a break from acting, but made a return to screen with films like ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Do Dooni Chaar’. She was last seen opposite Anil Kapoor in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.