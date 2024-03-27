Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Neetu Kapoor Visit Construction Site Of Krishna Raj Bungalow In Bandra

Ranbir Kapoor, along with his family, has been building their new home in Bandra for a few years now. On Wednesday, the family visited the construction site to check the progress status of the bungalow. In the photos clicked by the paparazzi, Ranbir visited the site with wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor. He even stood on the balcony and looked around the place. Alia and Neetu too were seen discussing the house.
While from the outside, the house looks done, but the Kapoors have not shared anything about the interiors of the property. In the past few years, the three have visited the property several times. Before Rishi Kapoor’s death in 2020, he had also visited the site a few times.
Named Krishna Raj, after Ranbir’s grandmother, the bungalow has an emotional connection to the Kapoor family. Both Rishi and Neetu bought this house in 1980, and their family was raised in the same house. In 2016, the two decided to reconstruct the property. However, the approvals took a few years.
As for Alia and Ranbir, they currently live in an apartment in Bandra. Ranbir had been living in this apartment for a few years, and Alia moved in later after the couple started living together. They even got married at the apartment in April 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha too there. It is said that Krishna Raj will be a multi-floored house and Neetu Kapoor would have a floor to herself.
Workwise, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, and Alia last featured in Karan Johar’s 2023 film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.