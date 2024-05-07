Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 Look Hailed By Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima; Receives Appreciation From Ananya, Janhvi And Others

Indian actor Alia Bhatt made her second appearance at the Met Gala 2024. She turned heads in a stunning Sabyasachi floral saree with a pallu-train. The actress impressed not only the fashion police but also the onlookers and photographers with her red carpet look at the fashion extravaganza. Internet is swooning over the gorgeous Met Gala look of Alia Bhatt. Her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor is also all praise for the actress.
Neetu took to her Instagram Stories to share Alia's Met Gala look and wrote 'fabulous' on the pic. Alia's sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the same picture on her Instagram and wrote, “absolutely gorgeous”.
Alia took to her Instagram handle to share pics of herself from Met Gala 2024. She penned a lengthy note alongside the pictures. Her mother, Soni Razdan commented, “@sabyasachiofficial you’re an absolute genius. Don’t know how you created this work of art in the time you had. It’s simply stunning but even that is an understatement…. Truly a masterpiece and has transformed @aliabhatt into a timeless princess.”
Other celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina among others also showered love and appreciation on the stunning look of Alia Bhatt.
For the unversed, Alia's custom embroidered saree was made keeping in mind the theme of this year's Met Gala - "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" with the dress code "The Garden of Time." Anaita Shroff styled Alia's look for the event.
Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Alia Bhatt told Vogue, "The sari's design, with its translucent, glass-like appearance is not just a nod to the ethereal quality of the garden in Ballard's story but also a tribute to the exquisite, enduring craft of sari-making."
On the work front, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' with Vedang Raina. She is also reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Love And War', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.