Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 Look Hailed By Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima; Receives Appreciation From Ananya, Janhvi And Others

Alia Bhatt, who made her second appearance at Met Gala 2024, got thumbs up from Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for her gorgeous look.

Advertisement

Instagram
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor comment on Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 look Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Indian actor Alia Bhatt made her second appearance at the Met Gala 2024. She turned heads in a stunning Sabyasachi floral saree with a pallu-train. The actress impressed not only the fashion police but also the onlookers and photographers with her red carpet look at the fashion extravaganza. Internet is swooning over the gorgeous Met Gala look of Alia Bhatt. Her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor is also all praise for the actress.

Neetu took to her Instagram Stories to share Alia's Met Gala look and wrote 'fabulous' on the pic. Alia's sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the same picture on her Instagram and wrote, “absolutely gorgeous”.

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor give thumbs up to Alia Bhatts Met Gala 2024 look
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor give thumbs up to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 look Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Alia took to her Instagram handle to share pics of herself from Met Gala 2024. She penned a lengthy note alongside the pictures. Her mother, Soni Razdan commented, “@sabyasachiofficial you’re an absolute genius. Don’t know how you created this work of art in the time you had. It’s simply stunning but even that is an understatement…. Truly a masterpiece and has transformed @aliabhatt into a timeless princess.”

Other celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina among others also showered love and appreciation on the stunning look of Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt pays a nod to the Indian heritage with her MET Gala 2024 look - Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement

For the unversed, Alia's custom embroidered saree was made keeping in mind the theme of this year's Met Gala - "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" with the dress code "The Garden of Time." Anaita Shroff styled Alia's look for the event.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Alia Bhatt told Vogue, "The sari's design, with its translucent, glass-like appearance is not just a nod to the ethereal quality of the garden in Ballard's story but also a tribute to the exquisite, enduring craft of sari-making."

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' with Vedang Raina. She is also reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Love And War', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Calls Bengal Recruitment Scam ' Systemic Fraud', Says Authorities Were Duty Bound | Hearing Underway
  2. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: No Immediate Relief For Delhi CM, Arguments Yet To Conclude On His Bail
  3. SC Tells Kejriwal He Can't Perform Official Duties If Given Interim Bail; Defers Order | Top Points From Hearing
  4. Kulgam Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces
  5. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: Chris Pine, Scarlett Johansson, Melanie Zanona And Others Attend - View Pics
  2. Divyanka Tripathi Flies To Hometown Bhopal, Casts Vote With 'Sehat Ka Rakhwala' Hubby
  3. Watch: Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Falls Off Stage At Dark Matter World Tour, Continues To Play
  4. Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Urge People To Vote In Lok Sabha Elections
  5. 'Siesta Key' Star Kelsey Owens Ties The Knot With Long-Time Beau Max Strong In Georgia
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Toss Update- Zim Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First
  2. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India's Second List Of Probables For Bhubaneswar Camp Announced
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games: 'If My Body Is Giving Me Company Why Should I Stop' - Poovamma
  4. Serie A Wrap: Atalanta Beat Salernitana, Bolsters Champions League Qualification Chances
  5. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
World News
  1. What Happens When You Fall Into A Black Hole? NASA's New Simulation Gives A Tour
  2. Congo Military Releases 2 Kenya Airways Staffers Held For 2 Weeks Over Cargo Dispute
  3. Powerful Storms Bring Tornadoes To Oklahoma, Large Hail To Kansas. Forecasts Warn More Is To Come
  4. China: 10 Killed, 23 Injured In Knife Attack At Hospital In Yunnan Province; Suspect Arrested
  5. Australian Woman Denies Murdering Her Former Husband's Relatives With Poisonous Mushroom Lunch
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress