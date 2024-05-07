Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 Look Hailed By Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima; Receives Appreciation From Ananya, Janhvi And Others

Indian actor Alia Bhatt made her second appearance at the Met Gala 2024. She turned heads in a stunning Sabyasachi floral saree with a pallu-train. The actress impressed not only the fashion police but also the onlookers and photographers with her red carpet look at the fashion extravaganza. Internet is swooning over the gorgeous Met Gala look of Alia Bhatt. Her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor is also all praise for the actress.