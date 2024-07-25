Richa Chadha Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Masaan' Turns 9: This Film Gave The Industry Vicky Kaushal

Richa wrote, ''Feels like yesterday we made this beautiful film. Will forever be thankful to Neeraj and Varun for writer this woman. This film gave the industry Vicky Kaushal and India the cinema of Neeraj Ghaywan, (can’t wait for more of him honestly).'' She added ''This was the toughest character I have ever gotten the opportunity to play, because she suffers in silence, something that’s against the grain of who I am.''