Richa Chadha Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Masaan' Turns 9: This Film Gave The Industry Vicky Kaushal

'Masaan', directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is one of the gem of movies. The 2015 movie starred Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra among others. The movie turned nine yesterday, July 24. To mark the special occasion, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle to share a clip from the film. She shared the climax scene of the movie featuring herself with Vicky Kaushal.
Richa wrote, ''Feels like yesterday we made this beautiful film. Will forever be thankful to Neeraj and Varun for writer this woman. This film gave the industry Vicky Kaushal and India the cinema of Neeraj Ghaywan, (can’t wait for more of him honestly).'' She added ''This was the toughest character I have ever gotten the opportunity to play, because she suffers in silence, something that’s against the grain of who I am.''
''As I wistfully reminisce about the experience of making this wonderful piece of cinema, I bemoan the tragedy of an industry where more Masaan’s are not possible with ease… why not ? These films stand the test of time, earn laurels for the country globally and really are just pure art,'' she wrote further.
Towards the end of the post, the 'Fukrey' actress wondered why can't we have more films like 'Masaan'.
She concluded her post, ''Regardless, with pure love in my heart, happy 9 years of Masaan, to you… the audience and to our fantastic cast and crew!''
Richa recently welcomed a baby girl with Ali Fazal. She is currently enjoying motherhood. Work-wise, she was last seen in 'Heeramandi'. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Bad Newz' which is currently running successfully in theatres.