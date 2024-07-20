According to a report by Sacnilk.com, ‘Bad Newz’ earned Rs 8.50 crore in India on Day 1 of its release. The number is expected to increase over the weekend as people will go to the cinemas to catch the film. The report also mentioned that the theatres saw an overall 22.83% occupancy on Friday. Earlier it was reported that the film had seen an advanced booking of Rs 2 crore.