'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore

Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer 'Bad Newz' was released in cinemas on July 19. The movie earned Rs 8.50 crore on Day 1.

Bad Newz
A still from the trailer of 'Bad Newz' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, ‘Bad Newz’ was released in cinemas on July 19. Trade analysts had expected the film to rake in big numbers at the box office because the movie stars some of the biggest and most loved stars of today. On the first day of its release, this comedy film earned almost Rs 9 crore on Friday.

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, ‘Bad Newz’ earned Rs 8.50 crore in India on Day 1 of its release. The number is expected to increase over the weekend as people will go to the cinemas to catch the film. The report also mentioned that the theatres saw an overall 22.83% occupancy on Friday. Earlier it was reported that the film had seen an advanced booking of Rs 2 crore.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the story revolves around a woman who is pregnant with two children which belong to two fathers. The film explores heteropaternal superfecundation and adds its chaotic twist to it. It has been backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

‘Bad Newz’ is a successor to ‘Good Newz’ which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from Kaushal, Dimri, and Virk, the movie also stars Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday, and Neha Sharma in significant roles.

Upon its release, the movie is being praised for Kaushal’s performance. However, Kaushal and Dimri’s chemistry is failing to resonate with the audience. The movie generated significant buzz for its songs that have been topping the charts ahead of its release – ‘Tauba Tauba’, ‘Jaanam’, and the remake of ‘Kya Maine Ye Socha Tha’. The CBFC had censored three intimate scenes from the rom-com.

