'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC examining committee has censored three scenes that show two actors kissing on screen. The first scene is nine seconds, the second scene is 10 seconds, and the third scene is eight seconds. In total, the body has censored 27 seconds of intimate scenes. The report mentioned that in their edit list, the body asked for a “visual of lip-lock to be modified.” But they have not cut the frames. Additionally, the cut list also mentioned that the film does not have any audio cuts.