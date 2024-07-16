Art & Entertainment

'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer

The CBFC has censored three intimate scenes from 'Bad Newz.' This Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer is set to release in cinemas on July 19.

YouTube
Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in 'Bad Newz' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, ‘Bad Newz’ is all set to release soon on the big screen. Ahead of the release of this comedy, a recent report has revealed that the examining committee of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has censored three intimate scenes totalling 27 seconds from the movie.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC examining committee has censored three scenes that show two actors kissing on screen. The first scene is nine seconds, the second scene is 10 seconds, and the third scene is eight seconds. In total, the body has censored 27 seconds of intimate scenes. The report mentioned that in their edit list, the body asked for a “visual of lip-lock to be modified.” But they have not cut the frames. Additionally, the cut list also mentioned that the film does not have any audio cuts.

The CBFC also made some minor changes in ‘Bad Newz.’ They requested the makers to add a disclaimer at the beginning of the film, add an anti-alcohol note, and make the text of the anti-alcohol note larger. The total run time of the film is 142 minutes – 2 hours and 22 minutes. They issued a U/A certificate which implies that minors can watch the film under adult supervision.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ revolves around a woman who faces a rare pregnancy condition. She gets pregnant with two children who belong to two fathers. Dimri plays the female lead role, while Kaushal and Virk play the male lead. Neha Dhupia is seen in a supporting role. This Dharma Production film is set to release in cinemas on July 19.

A still from the trailer of 'Bad Newz' - YouTube
'Bad Newz' Trailer Review: Vicky Kaushal-Ammy Virk Promise A Chaotic Ride As They Become Fathers To Triptii Dimri's Child

BY Snigdha Nalini

