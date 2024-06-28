Art & Entertainment

'Bad Newz' Trailer Review: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Promise A Chaotic Ride

The trailer of 'Bad Newz' is here. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, the movie is set to release in cinemas on July 19.

IMDb
'Bad Newz' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Back in March, Vicky Kaushal had teased his fans about an upcoming movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Titled ‘Bad Newz’, the upcoming movie became the talk of the town only because of this cast which is known for giving powerful performances. After dropping multiple teasers and keeping the audience on their toes, the trailer of ‘Bad Newz’ is here. The trailer has started making waves on social media and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Check out the trailer of ‘Bad Newz’ here.

Helmed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The movie is set to release on July 19.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Hemant Soren Walks Out Of Jail; Delhi's June 1-28 Rain Third-Highest Rain In Last 124 Yrs
  2. 'Deeply Biased': India 'Rejects' US State Department's Report On Religious Freedom
  3. 'Conscientious': What's Behind Shashi Tharoor's Rare Praise For Delhi L-G Amidst Heavy Rainfall?
  4. Monsoon Enters Delhi With Record-Breaking Rain, City Paralysed After Waterlogging
  5. Day In Pics: June 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Raj & DK's Web Series 'Rakhtabeej'-Report
  2. 'Bad Newz' Trailer Review: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Promise A Chaotic Ride
  3. Netflix Announces Desi Gangster Series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Ft. Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome
  4. Junaid Khan On Discussing ‘Maharaj’ With Father Aamir Khan: It Is Not His Film And He Is Busy With His Work
  5. Ayushmann Khurrana Showers Praise On Tahira Kashyap For Her Directorial Debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti': Super Proud Of You
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Pulled Up By NADA
  2. India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 WC 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SA Summit Clash
  3. Sinner To Open Wimbledon Campaign Versus Hanfmann, Alcaraz And Djokovic Face Qualifiers
  4. Euro 2024: Guehi Feeding Off The Energy 'Big Brother' Stones Is Bringing To England Camp
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Shafali Verma Hits Maiden Double Ton, Joins Mithali Raj In Elite List
World News
  1. What Is The Best Way To Prepare Milo Drink? Viral TikTok 'Guide' Sparks Debate
  2. India's Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Regime 'Achieving Good Results', Says FATF
  3. BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting and Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now
  4. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Hemant Soren Walks Out Of Jail; Delhi's June 1-28 Rain Third-Highest Rain In Last 124 Yrs