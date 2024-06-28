'Bad Newz' Trailer Review: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Promise A Chaotic Ride

Back in March, Vicky Kaushal had teased his fans about an upcoming movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Titled ‘Bad Newz’, the upcoming movie became the talk of the town only because of this cast which is known for giving powerful performances. After dropping multiple teasers and keeping the audience on their toes, the trailer of ‘Bad Newz’ is here. The trailer has started making waves on social media and fans cannot stop talking about it.