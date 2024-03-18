Vicky Kaushal has been in the news with his performance in ‘Sam Bahadur.’ After the success of the movie, his fans are eagerly waiting for his next project. The actor took to his social media to share a quick update with his fans. The video, featuring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, has sent fans into a frenzy.
Taking to his Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a video that featured Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. In the video, he tells his fans that he has good news and bad news. He asks fans what they want to listen to first. Sharing the video, he wrote, “In a world full of news – we have two ready for you! But which one would you like first – good news or bad news? Let us know in the comments below!” The actor also tagged a few handles in the caption, including Dharma Movies and Amazon Prime Video India to name a few.
Take a look at the video here.
The video has fetched over 220K likes. Reacting to the video, fans spammed the comment section with their guesses. One section of fans speculated that Katrina Kaif might be expecting her first child, while the other section said that these three might be collaborating on an upcoming project. One fan wrote, “Is Bad News the Good News???” A second fan commented, “Hopefully the good news is that you guys are not naming the movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.” A third fan said, “Pehle Bad News taki bad me Good News sun ke achha feel ho.”
Earlier, it was reported that Triptii Dimri will be seen in an upcoming romantic comedy – ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.’ Last year pictures of Kaushal and Dimri from a movie set was also leaked on social media. Fans have been speculating that the video is a teaser for an upcoming movie.