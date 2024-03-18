Work wise, Vicky has completed a decade in Bollywood. When questioned if he finally thinks that he has attained stardom, he said that the “line between popularity and stardom is blurring,” adding, “Now the most popular is the star. In actuality, a star is someone who is the reason people watch the film for, irrespective of whether it is good or bad. I do not think I have achieved that till now. If I do a film that, from the outset, people are not sold on, it will not do the numbers. They will wait, especially now that they know the film will come on OTT in seven to eight weeks.”