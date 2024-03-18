It has been in the news for long that Karan Johar is backing a romantic-comedy that stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, and has been helmed by Anand Tiwari. Earlier, there were reports that the film was titled ‘Rola’ or ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’. However, dismissing all rumours, Karan Johar has now confirmed that the film is titled ‘Bad Newz’, and is a comedy inspired by true events. He also stated that the film would release in cinemas on July 19, 2024.