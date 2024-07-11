Art & Entertainment

Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know

Triptii Dimri has reportedly increased her fees post the success of 'Animal'. She is said to have doubled her remuneration for 'Bad Newz'.

Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri's fees for 'Bad Newz' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Triptii Dimri, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Poster Boys' in 2017, became the 'national crush' of India post 'Animal'. She has been in the list of several filmmakers post her short yet compelling act in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Triptii has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty. Her much-awaited big banner movie 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal, is all set to hit the screens on July 19. The trailer of the film and the songs have already garnered love and appreciation. As per a report, Triptii has doubled her fees for 'Bad Newz' post the success of 'Animal'. Read on to know.

How much is Triptii Dimri paid for 'Bad Newz'?

As per a report by Siasat.com, Triptii was paid Rs 40 lakhs for 'Animal'. Due to her rising popularity, she has charged her fees between Rs 80 lakhs to 1 crore for 'Bad Newz'. The same report also claimed that she also charged similar fees for her upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan. However, we are not sure how much true these claims are.

Triptii Dimri Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Triptii played the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's 'Laila Majnu'. She proved her mettle in acting in films like 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala'. She has gained popularity within a short span of time.

At the trailer launch of 'Bad Newz', when Triptii was asked if the title of 'national crush' bothers her, she said, “In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience.''

She added, ''People have liked my work and have spoken about it. Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate."

Apart from 'Bad Newz', Triptii will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The Anees Bazmee directorial is all set for Diwali 2024 release. She will also be seen in 'Dhadak 2' with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WCL 2024: India Lose To South Africa And Australia Clinch Big Win Over West Indies; Semifinalists Confirmed
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson's Seven Wickets Gives Hosts The Edge At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Germany Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 12
  4. Virat Kohli Not Consulted Before Appointing Gautam Gambhir As Head Coach: Report
  5. Gautam Gambhir's Support Staff Might Have This Big Surprise Foreign Recruit: Report
Football News
  1. URU 0-1 COL, Copa America: 10-Men Colombia Beat Uruguay To Book Final Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Darwin Nunez & Co Engage With Fans Amid Fight - Watch Video
  3. NED 1-2 ENG, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins' Stoppage Time Winner Sets Up England-Spain Final - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs NED, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Controversial 'Penalty' Call Ends Dutch Dream Of First Title In 36 Years
  5. ENG Vs NED, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: With Victory Amid Criticism England Want 'To Be Loved' Says Gareth Southgate
Tennis News
  1. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  2. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  3. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Elena Rybakina Vs Barbora Krejcikova, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: Mumbai BMW Case Accused Mihir Shah, His Driver Confess To Crime, Say Cops
  2. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: SC Bench Convenes; Centre Says No Sign Of 'Malpractices' Leading To Abnormal Scores
  3. 'Kutta Pagal Ho Gaya Hai': Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Website Goes Viral For Its Relatable Hinglish Complaint Options
  4. Gold In Pen Refills, Sweet Boxes And Paper Sheets: Mumbai Customs Bust Creative Smugglers
  5. Sheena Bora Murder: Untraceable Few Weeks Ago, Remains Of Body Found At CBI Office In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know
  2. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Video Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya: Let’s Be Less Judgmental
  3. Sonakshi Sinha Hugs Salman Khan At Her Wedding Reception, Asks Emotional Rekha Not To Cry- Watch Video
  4. Here's Why Vicky Kaushal Calls Katrina Kaif The Most 'Competitive' Person In His Life
  5. Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In A Multi-Coloured Lehenga As She Arrives For Anant-Radhika's Shiva Shakti Puja With Shikhar Pahariya
US News
  1. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: Mumbai BMW Case Accused Mihir Shah, His Driver Confess To Crime, Say Cops
  2. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  3. ‘Big Relief For Refugees’: Pakistan Says Registered Afghans Can Stay For One More Year
  4. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  5. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: SC Bench Convenes; Centre Says No Sign Of 'Malpractices' Leading To Abnormal Scores
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: Mumbai BMW Case Accused Mihir Shah, His Driver Confess To Crime, Say Cops
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah Admits He Was Driving During Crash, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA Tells SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Centre Says Malpractice Unlikely