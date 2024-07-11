Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know

Actress Triptii Dimri, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Poster Boys' in 2017, became the 'national crush' of India post 'Animal'. She has been in the list of several filmmakers post her short yet compelling act in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Triptii has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty. Her much-awaited big banner movie 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal, is all set to hit the screens on July 19. The trailer of the film and the songs have already garnered love and appreciation. As per a report, Triptii has doubled her fees for 'Bad Newz' post the success of 'Animal'. Read on to know.
How much is Triptii Dimri paid for 'Bad Newz'?
As per a report by Siasat.com, Triptii was paid Rs 40 lakhs for 'Animal'. Due to her rising popularity, she has charged her fees between Rs 80 lakhs to 1 crore for 'Bad Newz'. The same report also claimed that she also charged similar fees for her upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan. However, we are not sure how much true these claims are.
Triptii played the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's 'Laila Majnu'. She proved her mettle in acting in films like 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala'. She has gained popularity within a short span of time.
At the trailer launch of 'Bad Newz', when Triptii was asked if the title of 'national crush' bothers her, she said, “In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience.''
She added, ''People have liked my work and have spoken about it. Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate."
Apart from 'Bad Newz', Triptii will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The Anees Bazmee directorial is all set for Diwali 2024 release. She will also be seen in 'Dhadak 2' with Siddhant Chaturvedi.