Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know

Actress Triptii Dimri, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Poster Boys' in 2017, became the 'national crush' of India post 'Animal'. She has been in the list of several filmmakers post her short yet compelling act in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Triptii has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty. Her much-awaited big banner movie 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal, is all set to hit the screens on July 19. The trailer of the film and the songs have already garnered love and appreciation. As per a report, Triptii has doubled her fees for 'Bad Newz' post the success of 'Animal'. Read on to know.