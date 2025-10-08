Shweta Tripathi has returned as Golu Gupta in Mirzapur: The Film
She has kick-started shooting for the film in Benaras
Tripathi called her journey "overwhelming and surreal"
Actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to reprise her beloved character, Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta, on the big screen for the first time with the upcoming film Mirzapur: The Movie, marking a new chapter in the hit franchise. Tripathi has flown off to Benares to start shooting for the film, which also stars Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi.
According to sources, Shweta was happy and emotional as she went on the sets of the film in Benares, the city that has been an important part of Mirzapur’s world. Shweta has lived with the character for several years, and it has a special place in her heart.
On her character, Tripathi said, "Golu is not just a character for me, she has been a companion, a part of my life for so many years. To see her journey unfold on the big screen is overwhelming and surreal. Benares is like my second home, it is so special because so many of my milestones are connected to this city. From Masaan to Mirzapur seasons 1 and 2, from Escape Live to Kalkoot, every project here has given me something unforgettable."
"My trainer Tridev Pandey, who is like a brother to me, is also from Benaras, which makes it even more personal. This beautiful city of worship keeps calling me back, and I keep returning for its people, its food, and the love it has always given me," he added.
Mirzapur: The Film will carry forward the legacy of the iconic Prime Video franchise, and it would be interesting to see what Golu and other characters have to offer in the narrative of the film adaptation.
It is scheduled for release in 2026.