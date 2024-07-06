After teasing the audience with multiple updates and teaser videos, ‘Mirzapur 3’ is here. The show has come back with a new season after an arduous wait of almost four years. Fans of the show had been waiting with bated breath for the third installment of this crime thriller based in Uttar Pradesh. The previous two seasons ended with a bang and the excitement for this season was at an all-time high. ‘Mirzapur 3’ was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. Ever since its release, the show has become the talk of the town. In case you are planning to add this violent and gory thriller to your watch list for the weekend, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Mirzapur 3’.
‘Mirzapur 3’: Story
‘Mirzapur 3’ picks up exactly from where the previous season had ended. The season starts with Munna Bhaiyya getting cremated by Madhuri Yadav (played by Isha Talwar). After the death of her husband, Madhuri wants to make Uttar Pradesh free from all crimes and criminals. She has her mind set on her goal and she is willing to pull out all the stops.
Amidst this, Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) pairs up with Golu (played by Shweta Tripathi) to take over the palace and Mirzapur. They start forming alliances with the other cities, but their position is still under threat because Kaleen Bhaiya’s (played by Pankaj Tripathi) body has not been found yet. Among the nemeses Guddu and Golu have, they face the biggest threat from Sharad (played by Anjumm Sharmma) who has joined forces with Kaleen Bhaiyya. The third season revolves around this power struggle as Guddu also deals with his father being kept in custody.
‘Mirzapur 3’: Performances
The third season rests entirely on Guddu Pandit’s shoulder. As Guddu Pandit, Ali Fazal is a force to reckon with. When you compare his role from the first season to this recent performance, you can see how much his character has grown. Along with this growth, it is easily evident of how well Fazal has started owning his character. From the accent to the body language, it is a treat to see how well he has evolved as Guddu Pandit.
Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Pandit delivers a strong performance. While her accent faltered in certain places and made her stick out like a sore thumb, she made up for that with her body language and her dialogue delivery. Her screen presence is riveting and her determination shines through. Despite being a supporting cast, she holds her ground next to Fazal and owns every frame.
Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi done an entire flip and to see how well her character has evolved is marvelous. She continues being conniving and to see her use her brains in different ways will leave you with a wicked smile on your face. Her screen presence commands attention even though she manages to drive her point home without guns.
Anjumm Sharmma also delivers a powerful performance as he steps up to fight Guddu Pandit. While Pankaj Tripathi did not have much screen time this season, the few scenes where he did appear will leave an indelible mark on your mind. Additionally, Vijay Varma also leaves an impact on you with his measured performance whenever he appears on the screen.
‘Mirzapur 3’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The makers have managed to stay true to the ‘Mirzapur’ spirit. The show keeps its quota of violence and gore as it had promised but when you compare it to the previous seasons, it falls short. Fans had been waiting for almost four years for the show and this doesn’t do justice to what the show has achieved in the former seasons.
The script of ‘Mirzapur 3’ is the strongest point. When you have a show with these many characters, it is fairly easy for the writers to lose track and relegate certain characters to the back burner. But this isn’t the case with ‘Mirzapur’. All the characters have been paid attention to and they have evolved at their own pace and might. However, what stands out is how the writers have evolved the women characters and have given them meatier and stronger plotlines this season.
The series continues to start slow. The episodes are almost an hour long and the makers take their time to sit through a scene and let it simmer and reach its apex. This might be a problem for some viewers who might not want to stick to a show for almost 10 hours. The show needs crisper editing in terms of its duration. Technically speaking, the camera work is impeccable, and the use of folk music and traditional music in between sets the tone.
‘Mirzapur 3’: Cast & Crew
Director: Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer
Producer: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia
Cast: Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Anjumm Shharma, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma,
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Duration: 10 episodes (50-55 minutes each)
Languages: Hindi
‘Mirzapur 3’: Can Kids Watch It?
No. The show contains strong language and depictions of violence.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Mirzapur 3’ has its shortcomings. The show belongs to Kaleen Bhaiyya and Munna Tripathi. To see them not play a pivotal part this season will make you feel like something is amiss. Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi pack a punch as they take matters into their own hands. The makers have managed to evolve the show and make it bigger and better. However, after a while, everything seems predictable until the last minute when the tables turn. ‘Mirzapur 3’ makes for a great gripping watch. I am going with 3 stars.