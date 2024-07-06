After teasing the audience with multiple updates and teaser videos, ‘Mirzapur 3’ is here. The show has come back with a new season after an arduous wait of almost four years. Fans of the show had been waiting with bated breath for the third installment of this crime thriller based in Uttar Pradesh. The previous two seasons ended with a bang and the excitement for this season was at an all-time high. ‘Mirzapur 3’ was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. Ever since its release, the show has become the talk of the town. In case you are planning to add this violent and gory thriller to your watch list for the weekend, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Mirzapur 3’.