'Mirzapur', 'Masaan' Made Me Want To Tell Stories That Investigate Humanity: Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Over the two seasons of the gangster drama, Shweta's Golu has undergone a major arc shift from an intelligent college student, who advocates non-violence, to a woman seeking to avenge the murder of her loved ones. “I haven’t seen a character like this before and this has nothing to do with gender. But someone’s graph is such because of the situation and events that have happened in her life. Her dreams are snatched away, she wanted to get into a different direction but now it is survival of the fittest.