Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

Iran signals gradual restoration of internet services after a nationwide shutdown imposed during anti-government protests.
Text messaging and outgoing international calls have been partially reinstated, though social media platforms remain blocked.
Rights organisations estimate a high civilian death toll, calling the unrest the biggest challenge since the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests
Iranian authorities are considering a gradual restoration of internet access following a sweeping communications shutdown that has lasted for more than a week, local media reported on Sunday.
The blackout was imposed as anti-government protests spread across the country, severely restricting digital communication. However, by Sunday morning, limited connectivity appeared to be available in some areas, according to AFP, though officials offered no immediate explanation for the partial access.
The state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported late Saturday that relevant authorities had decided to restore internet services in phases. Citing an unnamed source, the agency added that local messaging applications operating on Iran’s domestic intranet were expected to be activated soon.
Some services have already been revived. Text messaging was restored on Saturday morning, while outgoing international calls have been functional since Tuesday. Despite this, major global platforms such as Telegram, Instagram, YouTube, and X remain inaccessible without virtual private networks (VPNs), as has been the case for several years.
The communications shutdown followed protests that erupted on December 28, initially triggered by economic distress but later expanding into broader demonstrations against the political establishment. Authorities maintain that the rallies were peaceful at first before turning into riots involving vandalism and attacks on public property.
Human rights groups, however, have raised serious concerns over the crackdown. Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said at least 3,428 people have been killed by security forces, warning that the actual toll could be several times higher. The unrest is widely viewed as the most significant challenge to Iran’s leadership since the mass protests that followed the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
During the blackout, Iran relied heavily on its domestic intranet, which continued to support local media, banking services, ride-hailing platforms, and delivery applications, reflecting Tehran’s long-standing effort to maintain tighter control over information flows.
With protests showing little sign of abating, the government now faces increasing pressure to restore normalcy without enabling further online mobilisation against the establishment.