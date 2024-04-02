While announcing his decision, Vijay said, “According to me, politics is not just another job for me. It's a sacred job. Not just political heights, I understood that I need to learn the length and breadth of politics from my predecessors. I am preparing myself for it mentally. So, politics is not a hobby. It's my deepest desire. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu.”