Thalapathy Vijay Set To Work With H Vinoth For His Last Movie Before Joining Politics? Here's What We Know

A report reveals that Vijay is set to collaborate with H Vinoth for his 69th film. This will be his last movie before he joins politics.

Thalapathy Vijay made headlines when he visited Kerala after a decade. The superstar was warmly welcomed by his fans in the state. The actor is currently working on Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming movie ‘GOAT.’ A recent report has revealed that Vijay will be working with H Vinoth for his 69th film before he joins politics.

As reported by India Today, director H Vinoth has met Vijay to narrate the story of his film. The report mentioned that the actor liked the story, and this might be his last film before he steps into politics. The untitled movie is set to be produced by DVV Entertainment. This production house has previously backed the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer ‘RRR.’

Earlier it was reported that Thalapathy Vijay might work on his 69th film with either Karthik Subbaraj, H Vinoth, or RJ Balaji. However, Kartik Subbaraj recently announced his next directorial with Suriya. The report added that Vinoth has secured a deal with Vijay and a formal announcement about their collaboration will be announced in the coming months.

The report also added that the film might revolve around politics. The film would act as a perfect last film for him before he joins the political sphere. Thalapathy had announced that he is going to contest in the 2026 assembly elections. He launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) this year.

While announcing his decision, Vijay said, “According to me, politics is not just another job for me. It's a sacred job. Not just political heights, I understood that I need to learn the length and breadth of politics from my predecessors. I am preparing myself for it mentally. So, politics is not a hobby. It's my deepest desire. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

On the work front, ‘GOAT’ is still under production, and it is set to release next year.

