Vijay is currently in Kerala to shoot for the Kerala schedule of 'Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).’ Ahead of the actor’s arrival in the state, fans swarmed the airport to catch a glimpse of Thalapathy. The actor was seen shooting in Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium. To welcome the actor, the stadium was decked with multiple posters.
Vijay enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala. After he finished the shoot in Greenfield Stadium, the actor arranged to meet his fans. He was in the state after 14 years and his fans wanted to catch a quick glimpse of him. To keep his fans happy, he came out of the stadium and greeted his fans. Videos show the actor standing on top of a bus before he entered the stadium. He was seen waving at the crowd as his fans cheered. He gave his iconic pose and clicked selfies with them.
Multiple videos of the incident have started floating on social media. The videos have gone viral.
Reacting to the video, one fan said, “The king of hearts.” A second fan commented, “Bus selfie, this is a great look.” A third fan mentioned, “You are our God.”
Thalapathy Vijay is in Kerala to shoot for the final leg of 'Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)'. Earlier, it was reported that the crowd had damaged his car. The car had multiple dents, scratches, and even broken glass. The movie stars Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj in pivotal roles. Trisha Krishnan is also expected to play a cameo in the film. ‘GOAT’ is expected to be released in theatres later this year.