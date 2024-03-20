Vijay enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala. After he finished the shoot in Greenfield Stadium, the actor arranged to meet his fans. He was in the state after 14 years and his fans wanted to catch a quick glimpse of him. To keep his fans happy, he came out of the stadium and greeted his fans. Videos show the actor standing on top of a bus before he entered the stadium. He was seen waving at the crowd as his fans cheered. He gave his iconic pose and clicked selfies with them.