Thalapathy Vijay Visits Kerala: Here's All That Happened Since The 'GOAT' Star Set Foot In The State After 14 Years

Here are some major happenings of what happened after Tamil actor Vijay visited the state of Kerala.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 20, 2024
Thalapathy Vijay Photo: X
Popular Tamil star, Thalapathy Vijay, boasts a massive global fan base. His films consistently shatter box office records, particularly in Kerala, where he enjoys a dedicated following, which is way larger when compared to many prominent Malayalam actors’ fan bases.

So, naturally when Vijay visited Kerala, the crowd went crazy. Additionally, the excitement was skyrocketed because the star was visiting the state after almost 14 years. He touched down at Thiruvananthapuram on March 18 for the shooting of his upcoming film, ‘GOAT.’

Let’s briefly have a look at what happened ever since he set foot in God’s own country.

Grand entrance

Vijay arrived in Thiruvananthapuram via a chartered flight, sporting a casual and comfortable attire. However, despite his simple appearance, his undeniable style garnered immense attention. Photos and videos of his arrival in the state took the internet by storm.

Photo: X
Fans went wild

Undoubtedly, the crowd went crazy after seeing the actor in the state after more than a decade. While people gathered in hundreds and thousands outside the airport, the airport staff also came together to meet the super star.

Damaged car

From the airport all the way to the hotel, fans accompanied Vijay throughout the route. Vijay also showed his concern for his loyal fans by slowing down his vehicle to maintain a slow procession so as to not cause harm to anyone. However, due to the overcrowded situation, the car used by the actor was damaged in various places.

Vijay greets fans

Upon being overwhelmed by the fans’ unwavering affection, Vijay warmly welcomed them at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram to reciprocate the love received. It was a bustling day for the Tamil actor’s fans in Kerala.

Overall, it’s safe to say that Thalapathy Vijay has already had a memorable yet adventurous trip to Kerala. Notably, ‘GOAT’ is also considered to be his last project in the film industry, as he has now embarked on a journey in the political sphere.

