Watch Video: Rajinikanth Reacts To Thalapathy Vijay's Entry Into Politics

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay announced his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (victorious Tamil association). His friends, colleagues from the industry, and and congratulated the actor on his political venture. In a statement Vijay said that he will make his political debut with his party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election. He will also quit acting. Rajinikanth has reacted to Vijay joining politics. Read on to know what he has said.
In a video shared on X, Rajinikanth was seen spotted outside the airport on Tuesday. When he was asked by one of the paps about Vijay's entry into politics, he said, "Congratulations," twice. The 'Jailer' actor also wished him well for his political journey.
On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for director TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'. While Vijay is in Puducherry shooting for his upcoming film 'GOAT' which is directed by Venkat Prabhu. It is said that after his 69th film, Vijay will say goodbye to films.
On February 4, the 'Leo' actor addressed his fans as 'En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Rasigaral' in a statement and thanked them for supporting him.
He started his statement, “Greetings to all" and added, "I profusely thank from the bottom of my heart respected leaders of various political parties, beloved film fraternity friends, affectionate brothers, sisters, and mothers of Tamilnadu, my dearest and always encouraging media friends''. He added, ''Last but not the least, my huge pillar of support ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozargal’ for wishing me on my new political journey for the welfare and victory of TamilNadu.”
After announcing his political party, Vijay said, “We are making an application today to the EC to register our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want."
''Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people's work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it,'' he added.