Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Mega Surya Production shared an important update related to ‘Ghilli.’ They shared a poster of the film featuring Vijay and Trisha. They revealed that the film will be re-released in theatres on April 20 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. The production house wrote, “Get ready to witness the full #Ghilli performance of THALAPATHY @actorvijay sir on big screens once again! Let's celebrate the massiest cult blockbuster of Namma Vijay Anna in theatres this 20th April commemorating its 20th Anniversary!”