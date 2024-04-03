When Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer ‘Ghilli’ was released in 2004, no one had anticipated that the film would become a successful entertainer. As the film celebrates its 20th anniversary, the makers of the film shared an important update related to it. They took to their social media to announce that the film will be re-released in theatres.
Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Mega Surya Production shared an important update related to ‘Ghilli.’ They shared a poster of the film featuring Vijay and Trisha. They revealed that the film will be re-released in theatres on April 20 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. The production house wrote, “Get ready to witness the full #Ghilli performance of THALAPATHY @actorvijay sir on big screens once again! Let's celebrate the massiest cult blockbuster of Namma Vijay Anna in theatres this 20th April commemorating its 20th Anniversary!”
Take a look at the announcement here.
The tweet has fetched over 3.2K likes and 89.3K views. Reacting to the announcement, one fan said, “Thalaivar's #GHILLI re-release…All-time greatest celebrations loading! #GOAT.” A second fan commented, “Biggest celebrations for Thalaivar's #20YearsofGhilli on April 20! It doesn't get bigger than this.” A third fan wrote, “Madly waiting for epic Thalapathy.”
Directed by Dharani, ‘Ghilli’ stars Vijay and Trisha in lead roles. The film revolves around Velu, a carefree young man who becomes entangled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with gangsters after he thwarts their plans. With the help of his friends and a young woman named Dhanalakshmi, Velu battles for his survival and protects his loved ones. This Tamil film is the official Tamil remake of the superhit Telugu film, 'Okkadu', which starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role.